The Masked Correspondence quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 which starts when you talk to Sven, Disa's son, in Vernworth Palace and can be progressed during The Stolen Throne.

You've probably already met Sven during the Dragon's Dogma 2 quests Seat of the Sovran and The Ornate Box. This time, however, you need to help him by delivering a letter during the masquerade ball to Lord Patrick.

In our Masked Correspondence walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 below we'll show you how to find Lord Patrick.

On this page:

How to start Masked Correspondence in Dragon's Dogma 2 To start Masked Correspondence in Dragon's Dogma 2, you first need to start The Stolen Throne by completing a number of Captain Brant's quests such as Disa's Plot. After doing so, find Sven in the palace. His room can be found on the western side of the second floor and, once there, talk to him. He'll ask you to attend the ball and deliver a letter to Lord Patrick. The problem, however, is this a masquerade ball, so you need to figure out who Lord Patrick is. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Make sure you take the appropriate evening wear from Sven's room before continuing with the quest.

How to find Lord Patrick in Dragon's Dogma 2: Deliver the letter to Lord Patrick To find Lord Patrick in Dragon's Dogma 2, you first need to reach the point where you can attend the masked ball in The Stolen Throne. When you arrive at the masquerade ball, you'll see a bunch of people who can receive the letter - all of them masked except for the guards. Thankfully, you have Patrick's description and it limits the choice to someone with a blue cape and a mask without a mane. Just go straight into the main area, look around and you should see this young guy standing on the right: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Speak to him and select the letter to Lord Patrick in the gift window. He immediately sets about writing his answer, behind closed doors, as he says.