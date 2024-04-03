Getting a house in Dragon's Dogma 2 is worth it, if you spend your Gold wisely that is. In both Vernworth and Battahl there are multiple house options, a cheaper one and a more expensive one. The only difference between the options is the price and that the more expensive one is a bit fancier inside, they all have exactly the same benefits.

When you buy your first house in Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll not only have somewhere to store your stuff and rest your head away from expensive Inn fees alongside a place to store your inventory, you'll also earn the 'A house? In this economy?' achievement. Once you've bought one, your house will be marked by a small house icon on your map.

Without further ado, weary house hunter, we're here to show you how to get a house in Dragon's Dogma 2, plus all of the house options in Vernworth and Battahl.

How to get a house in Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2

There are two house options in Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2, one is signficantly cheaper than the other so we highly recommend purchasing the first one we mention in this section. The other one is extremely overpriced, especially if your Gold pile is low or if you're near the start of your adventures.

Vernworth House Option One

The first house option in Vernworth costs 20,000 G and its location can be in the Common Quarter. We've marked it on the map below too:

To get this house, you need to locate Mildred. We found her standing outside the rear entrance of the Stardrop Inn. Speak to her and she will ask you to house sit for a week, this is the 'A place to call home' quest.

Go to her house in the Common Quarter and Mildred will be standing outside it waiting for you. Speak to her here and accept the job, then all you need to do is sleep at Mildred's house for seven days. Do this by passing time through sleeping in the bed inside the house.

After seven days Mildred will reappear outside the house and offer to sell it to you for 20,000 G. This is the cheapest house option in Dragon's Dogma 2, and we recommend buying it as the other one in Vernworth costs 200,000 G.

Vernworth House Option Two

The second house in Vernworth can be found marked on the map below in the Noble Quarter, and it will cost you 200,000 G. By all means, buy it if you want to, but if you've already purchased Mildred's house for far cheaper then there's really no reason to invest in another one - especially since the houses in Battahl cost a lot too.

If you do want this house, speak to the NPC outside its front door to begin your purchase.

How to get a house in Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2

There are two house options in Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2 and, like Vernworth, one option is significantly cheaper than the other. If you're looking to save your Gold for other purchases, we advise buying the cheaper house mentioned on this list, but if you've got plenty of Gold to spare then by all means buy the more expensive one - it makes a statement after all!

Battahl House Option One

The first, and cheaper, house option in Battahl will set you back 30,000 G. The house location can be found on the map below:

To buy this house you need to find Adrea, we found her on a street between the Mercantile Ward and Residential Ward. We've marked the location on the map below too:

Once you find Adrea, speak to her and she'll offer you the house for 30,000 G. Considering the second house option in this area is 300,000 G we highly advise taking this offer if you want to spend your Gold on other things.

Battahl House Option Two

As we said earlier, the second house option in Batthal will cost 300,000 G making it the most expensive house currently available in Dragon's Dogma 2.

You can find the location of this house on the map below:

You must complete the Shadowed Prayers quest to have the chance to buy this extortionately priced house. Once completed, locate the NPC outside the Flamebearer Palace again to begin your purchase.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Dragon's Dogma 2 content, check out our pages showing you how to get the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations, as well as our page on how to get the Mystic Spearhand vocation. We've also got a page explaining romance and affinity too.