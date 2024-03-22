Dragon's Dogma 2 ending guide

Want to know more about Dragon's Dogma 2's endings? Well, there are going to be spoilers here, so don't read on unless you don't mind that being the case. Seriously, we can't overstate that, so make sure you're completely fine with that.

With that in mind, Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't have endings based on your morality, but your actions. You can also reach the endings surprisingly fast if you're happy to just mainline the main quests and follow them along.

With that out of the way, let's get into the information. And again - spoilers ahead.

On this page:

How many endings are there in Dragon's Dogma 2? Dragon's Dogma 2, rather fittingly, has two endings. Oddly enough, you can sort of see both in the same playthrough, but we'll get to that in a moment. We've split the endings into the bad ending and the true ending, as that seems to be the best way to do it. It's worth noting that either ending you choose will allow you to start the game over again but with all of your Vocations, levels, gear, and a fair chunk of your items all intact too. If you're worried that'll make you overpowered in the early game, then you're right, but it does feel incredible to walk around feeling like a true hero. Image credit: Capcom

How to get the bad ending in Dragon's Dogma 2 For the 'bad ending', you'll just need to go through the story quests without doing anything special. You can do as much side questing as you like and not affect this as far as we can tell. Eventually, you'll reach a point where you're looking for Wyrmcrystal to repair the Godsbane, and that's the point where you'll really want to have stuff wrapped up. Once you've done this, you'll go through a gate and basically be pushed into a fight against the Dragon. Beat the Dragon, and you'll find yourself watching some credits and walking through a throne room. To get this ending, all you need to do is go and sit down and not interact with anyone. If you do this, the game will start over, and you can go for the other ending next. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom