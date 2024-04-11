Best Augments and all Augments list for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Among the many different types of skills characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2 have, determining the best augments is quite challenging. The game offers a large variety and it can be hard to pick the ones which suits your needs best.

Augments are passive abilities and every Vocation in the Dragon's Dogma 2 unlocks a few of them as you level them up. They are the only skills that are shared between Vocations, so you don’t have to stop using the one you like the most if you change Vocations. On the other hand, each character can equip a total of six augments at a time, forcing you to pick only a few of a long list.

To help you pick the indispensable augments to face the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, we’ve made a selection of the best Augments as well as a list with all of them for you to consult.

Best Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2 In general, Augments are split into two groups in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They can either affect combat dynamics or exploration. When it comes to picking the best Augments for your characters, you should always take into consideration the Vocation you’re running and how you want to prepare yourself for the next adventure you’re having. In case you know you’re about to face a dangerous enemy, like Medusa, you might want to focus on equipping more Augments that increase the defense and damage of your group, for example. There are, however, Augments that you should always consider using since they improve battle and exploration experiences at the same time! Others, although more specific, are also fundamental regardless of your Vocation or role in the party. Here's our pick of the best Augments in Dragon's Dogma 2: Thew: You can unlock this ability by leveling Fighter up and it will increase the amount of weight you can carry. In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will find yourself carrying a lot of weight which affects your movement, because, as you traverse the map, you end up collecting materials. With Thew, traveling around becomes less punitive.

Endurance: Regardless of the Vocation, all of them need Stamina. You use it to run, to perform weapon skills, to climb and so on. With Endurance from the Archer Vocation, you increase your maximum Stamina, which means that you can run for longer distances and perform more attacks due to this Augment.

Radiance: The night, in Dragon's Dogma 2, is not only a change in the landscape but an enemy to all unwary adventurers who dare to explore the hills and roads after the sun is set. Because of that, the lantern is one of the most useful items that you have and, especially at the beginning of the game, you won't have enough oil to refill it constantly. Radiance, one of Archer's Augments, not only reduces the amount of oil the lantern consumes but also illuminates a wider area, which is extremely useful for not falling in the water during the night.

Intervention: Even though you might try to prepare your whole party for the dangers ahead, it's impossible to predict what you will find in Dragon's Dogma 2. When it comes to enemies capable of afflicting debilitations, the game offers a vast list. By equipping Intervention, you ensure that, if debilitated by any of the negative effects in the game, you won't suffer long. To unlock this ability, you need to level Mage up.

Exaltation: Alongside Endurance, Exaltation – a Mage's Augment – is another ability that affects your Stamina. This ability increases the recovery speed of it, which means that your bar fills faster and you can start to run or casting skills again. Exaltation also helps you to run for longer distances more constantly since you won't have to walk for too long before your Stamina bar is back.

Athleticism: You spend at least half of your time in Dragon's Dogma 2 walking from one place to another. Oxcarts don't go everywhere and we know how expensive teleporting is in this game. With the Mystic Spearhand Augment Athleticism, the consumption of Stamina when dashing is reduced. This ability assists you in getting to places faster, in case you combine them with Endurance and Exaltation, you can basically run all the time.

Ascendancy: By leveling the Magick Archer up, you unlock this Augment that is just an amazing overall buff, especially if you're playing a more passive/support Vocation. Ascendancy increases the Strength and Magick of Pawns in your group, which means that they are the ones responsible for dealing damage to enemies while you assist them.

Fugacity: Most of Trickster's Augments focus on helping exploration but Fugacity is the only one that you should always consider to always equip. This ability decreases the chance of your camp or oxcart getting attacked. If enemies appear in your camp, you need to use another kit to rest again. On the other hand, if the oxcart you're riding is attacked, enemies might destroy it and you will have to walk all the way to where you are heading. To avoid wasting money and time, use Fugacity!

Zeal: Most abilities you use to damage enemies or support allies cast Stamina. Some are very punitive, such as Maister skills, leaving you with almost no Stamina to run or keep attacking. Zeal, one of the two Augments you unlock by leveling Warfarer, is a no-brainer. It reduces the amount of Stamina consumed when performing weapon skills. With it, you stop depending too much on weaving basic attacks between abilities to recover Stamina.