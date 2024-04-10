All Maister Skills in Dragon's Dogma 2 and how to get them explained

To reach the peak of each Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you want to acquire the Maister skills for each of one.

While you can unlock most of each Vocation’s skills by leveling them up and talking to the Vocation Guild NPC, the strongest abilities you can have in Dragon's Dogma 2 become accessible only after finding special NPCs. These might give you a specific mission to complete or not in order to reward you with the abilities.

Since finding these NPCs and knowing exactly what must be done is not always clear, we’ve prepared this guide explaining all the Maister skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and covering how to get them.

Below, you find a list with all the skills, their respective Vocations, and what each of them does.

Maister skills are like ultimate abilities. They are extremely powerful, becoming a game changer for most Vocations . Different from the regular skills, you only get them by using specific items that are rewarded by the Maisters of each Vocation.

How to get all the Maister skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Before you can put your hands on such powerful skills, you need to prove you have mastered the Vocation they are related to by meeting specific conditions demanded by the Maister NPCs. The tricky part is that finding these NPCs is not easy and even after completing the mission, you still need to raise your affinity with them to receive the skills!

In the list below you learn how to unlock each Maister skill in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Archer Maister skill - Heavenly Shot

You receive the Heavenly Shot ability from the elf Taliesin, who is the Archer Maister. However, you can’t simply go to Sacred Arbor and talk to him. First, you need to complete the Gift of the Bow and A Trial of Archery missions.

To start these quests, you need to talk to Glyndwr, in Vernworth. He is an elf who is in front of the weapon vendor in the central square. To complete the first quest, you need to give him a bow that you can buy from the vendor or get one from your inventory. You can’t give Glyndwr an elvish bow though.

After completing the Gift of the Bow quest, you need to go back to Vernworth to talk to Glyndwr again and start A Trial or Archery. Finish this one so Taliesin becomes available for you to talk in the Sacred Arbor.

Warrior Maister skill - Arc of Might

The Warrior Maister is Beren, a Beastren soldier who you can meet north of Melve. You will know you’re in the right place because there is a tent close to a field of blue flowers. Initially, you can only find Beren there during the night. Go and talk to him to start the Claw Them Into Shape mission.

This first mission is simple. You need to give him three swords which you can buy in Melve or Vernworth. Then, to find the recruit he asks for, go to Vernworth and pass near the Portcrystal to trigger a conversation with a boy whom you should send to find Beren.

Return to Beren to finish this quest and, when you talk to him again, the Beren’s Final Lesson mission begins. This is a short mission, but, after completing it, you won’t find him anymore in the same place because he was fired. Now you need to go to Beren’s Childhood Home which is south of Checkpoint Rest Town. Talk to him to gain the skills.

Thief Maister skill - Formless Feint

Formless Feint is one of the easiest Maister abilities to unlock and you can do that pretty early in the game. All you need to do is to follow the main quest The Nameless Village. This mission takes you to a small village east of Vernworth and there you will find the Srail, the Thief Maister.

To gain the ability, first you need to show Srail that you’re a smart thief and see beyond their trickery. During the quest, you receive the Blade of Pyre, which is a false Maister skill. To get the real one, you need to find where Srail is. Go outside the house at the top of the hill and look for a ladder that will take you to the underground.

Now, you just need to complete the course to find Srail who will give you the Formless Feint skill.

Fighter Maister skill - Riotous Fury

In order to unlock Riotous Fury, you need to gain it from Lennart, who is the Fighter Maister. He will only offer you the skill after you have fought the dragon during the Readvent of Calamity. While you don’t need to kill the dragon to complete the mission, you have to participate in the event.

After this mission, depending on your level of affinity with him, he can reward you with the skill. In case he doesn’t, try to give him presents or accept escorting him when he asks. You can find Lennart in Melve or, depending on where you’re in the main quest, in Harve Village.

Mage Maister skill - Celestian Paean

For you to unlock this ability, you need to talk to Eini, a lady who you find in her cottage north of Melve, alongside her granddaughter, Trysha. The prerequisite for Eini to give you the skill is to help Trysha. So, to receive the Celestian Paean, you need to first complete the Spellbound mission.

In case Eini doesn’t give you the skill when talking to her after helping Trysh, invest in raising your affinity with her. Eini is usually on the hill at the end of the path from her house.

Sorcerer Maister skill - Meteoron and Maelstrom

Sorcerer is the only Vocation that has two Maister skills and you get them from two different Maisters. By completing the Spellbound mission, you receive the Meteoron skill from Trysha, one of the Sorcerer Maisters. She lives north of Melve with her grandmother, Eini.

The second Sorcerer Maister is Myrddin. You find his house in the Checkpoints Rest Town. He gives you the Maelstrom ability once you complete The Sorcerer’s Appraisal mission.

You can complete both missions at the same time since both NPCs require you to turn in five specific grimoires - 'Let There be Light', 'Fulminous Shield', 'Nation’s Death Knell', 'Towering Earth', and 'Howling Blizzard'. It takes a lot of time to track all of them and you will need to use the services of Ibrahim’s Scrap Store to create replicas of the books, so you have enough copies to complete both quests.

Once you have all the copies, visit Myrddin first. You should give him the counterfeit versions. Then, you can complete the Spellbound mission by turning in the real books to Trysha.

Trickster Maister skill - Dragon’s Delusion

Unlocking Dragon’s Delusion is pretty simple if you know what you’re doing! The Trickster Maister, Luz, is found in her temple in Battahl, southeast of the game from where you enter this area. Depending on where you’re in the main quest, you might have already visited her. However, you only interact with her spiritual form. To gain the skill, you need to find the real one.

First, outside of the temple, check the building's left side to find a ladder. Climb it to reach the top of the temple. Now, you need to walk your way to the front of it. Once you get closer, a cutscene begins where the real Luz appears. After a brief conversation, she rewards you with the Dragon’s Delusion skill.

Mystic Spearhand Maister skill - Wild Furie

Although the mission to unlock Wild Furie is simple, it’s also one of the most dangerous. Consider preparing yourself with healing items and the best gear you have before facing this challenge. For the event that gives you the skill to trigger, you first must have met Sigurd who is the Mystic Spearhand Maister in Melve during the Readvent of Calamity mission to unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation.

Having met the prerequisites, you now need to travel all the way to the Dragonsbreath Tower, which is southwest of Batthal, at the end of the path where you also find Medusa’s cave. When you arrive there, Sigurd appears and asks to join you and fight a massive dragon that is in the tower. After killing the dragon, talk to Sigurd and he will give you the Wild Furie skill.

Magick Archer Master skill - Martyr’s Bolt

Martyr’s Bolt is a strong ability that fortunately takes you no extra effort to acquire. For you to convince Cliodhna, the Magick Archer Maister to teach you this ability, you need to first unlock the Magick Archer Vocation.

By completing the Put a Spring in Thy Step mission, you take Gautstafr to the Volcanic Island Camp, where you meet Cliodhna. After she shows you the ways of the Magick Archer, you should talk to her again for her to teach you the Martyr’s Bolt skill.

Warfarer Master skill - Rearmament

Warfarer is one of the last Vocations that you can unlock in the game and to find the Warfarer Maister, Lamond, you need to go to the Volcanic Island Camp. You find him sitting on the ground next to the hot springs receptionist.

After you have completed the quest to unlock the Warfarer Vocation, you can talk to Lamond again so he gives you the Rearmament skill.

Enjoy becoming the best with all Vocations in the game!