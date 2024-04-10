The Readvent of Calamity quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts in Melve when you return to the village after completing a number of other quests.

When you return to Melve in Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll find that the village is once again under attack from a dragon. First, however, you'll need to complete at least one task for Captain Brant and ensure you visit Melve a couple of times.

Below you'll find our Readvent of Calamity walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2, along with where to find Ulrika once she vanishes from Melve.

Readvent of Calamity walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2: Fight the dragon To start Readvent of Calamity in Dragon's Dogma 2, you need to have completed at least one of Captain Brant's quests, such as Monster Culling, Disa's Plot or The Caged Magistrate. (You may need to return to Melve twice.) At this point, return to Melve and you'll find a dragon attacking the village. Again. Keep in mind that Readvent of Calamity is a time-sensitive quest, so, if you leave it for too long, then you won't be able to complete it. This means you also won't be able to romance Ulrika. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom When you do arrive to find the dragon attacking the Melve, the battle will be easier than you think. You've got a good number of allies and the dragon's weak points are obvious: the bubble-shaped growths on its body. If you are playing a ranged fighter, aim for these points. As a melee fighter, we recommend grabbing and climbing onto it. Poke the bubbles until they pop. It doesn't take long before the dragon tips over. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Rush to his head and land a heavy hit there. After attacking it for a bit longer, the beast is stricken and decides to escape. You can finish things off later in the Dragonsbreath Tower. If you don't want to fight the dragon, then you can escape. Though it's not the best option for the residents of Melve. If you do want to avoid fighting the dragon, simply run far enough until you receive a message and the dragon can no longer be seen in Melve. Now, when you return, he shouldn't show up. Afterwards, talk to Ulrika and the others about how the danger has been averted for now. Let's see if this stays the case in the long term. At the fountain in Melve you will find 2 Lindwurm Crystals and by talking to Sigurd nearby you can unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation path. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Visit Melve from time to time in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained You'll now be given the rather vague objecting of 'Visit Melve from time to time' in Dragon's Dogma 2. This essentially means, 'go and do some other quests but return to Melve to see if anything has changed once in a while.' Everytime you visit you'll want to check back with Ulrika. Eventually, she'll be in a conversation with Ser Martin, who accuses her of gross errors in her duty as village elder. There have been two dragon attacks... What's more, he threatens consequences for the entire village before he sets off again to report these developments to the Queen Regent. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Talk to Ulrika and agree to stay with her for the night. As soon as you can move freely, you will meet Martin again when you try to leave the dwelling the next morning. He was able to obtain an order that Ulrika should be arrested as a traitor, but she disappeared overnight. The village remains in the hands of the Queen Regent for now so talk to Ser Lennart again to get a new goal: find Ulrika. She would never let her people down.