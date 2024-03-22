Where is the Sacred Arbor in Dragon's Dogma 2?

While the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 is predominantly split between the kingdoms of Vermund and Battahl, the Sacred Arbor is a smaller secluded location home to the elves. As it's not tied to the main story, there's a good chance you may never encounter it.

But what is a fantasy RPG without encountering elves with their graceful mysterious language and pointy ears? Dragon's Dogma 2 has ensured this requirement has been fulfilled!

If you want to know where the Sacred Arbor is and how to reach it, then you've come to the right place.

The Sacred Arbor location in Dragon's Dogma 2 The Sacred Arbor is roughly Northwest on Dragon Dogma 2’s map, and, as there's no oxtail cart to take you, it's a long trek on foot from the city of Vernmouth. But while we can reveal where it is on the map, there's more to it than just heading that direction, so we've drawn a rough path of how to reach the Arbor below: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom 1. You want to head from Vernmouth's northwest gate, but one way to cut down your time on the road is to climb up the aqueduct and then run straight along it. This cuts down on time spent along the meandering paths at the start, though you'll have to watch out for harpies perching in some of the archways. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom When you reach the end of the aqueduct, bear right until you're back on the road. You'll also pass a campfire, though you shouldn't need to make use of it. 2. You can then continue following the path northwest, either fighting or avoiding enemies you encounter along the way, passing Trevo Mine a little to the west until you cross a river bridge, and there will be ornate looking pillars at the other side, which sort of hints you're going in the right direction. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom 3. Following this path, you'll come to a point where you can either cross a bridge made of tree roots or drop down into a small ravine below it. While the latter technically looks like the quicker route, be warned that you'll be ambushed by a cyclops, which is a more dangerous fight in a tight space. For that reason, we've drawn the longer path on the map. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom 4. After this point, you should reach a location called Mountain Ruins, featuring some ruins in a shallow body of water. Up on a hill is also a campsite where you'll probably want to rest if you've accrued significant loss damage from the battles you've fought so far. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom 5. Continue following the path northwards, and when you get to a path that diverges, take the path to the right that takes you on an incline as it's the faster route. You'll eventually reach an area where you have to find a spiral staircase made of wood that takes you higher up. As the stairs are in the shade and to the side, it can be easy to miss, in which case you'll find yourself just running around in circles. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom 6. Once you're at the top of the stairs, you'll see some pillar lanterns that also act as a sign you're near your destination. There is also another bridge made of tree roots called the Arbor Bridge. Once you cross this, it will take you west, and if you continue along this path it will take you to the Sacred Arbor. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom