Dragon's Dogma 2 Trickster best build, skills, and augmentations

The Trickster Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers you the chance to support your party in a very unique way.

While Dragon's Dogma 2 presents a fantasy world that pretty much goes by the book with dragons, archers, and magic, the game also comes with bits of novelty. Vocations are the classes in the game and Trickster is pretty unique, just like Magick Archer.

Playing the more traditional classes is easier, but when it comes to the Arisen-exclusive Vocations, it might not be that simple. But don’t fret! To assist your journey in the game, we’ve prepared this guide covering the best Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trickster build, explaining how to play it, and listing the best skills and Augmentations to run with it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to play Trickster in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trickster is a support Vocation which creates illusions and decoys to call the enemy’s attention, and it can also increase the group’s damage. As you level it up, you get even stronger skills with which you can make enemies fight among themselves and even invoke a dragon of smoke. This Vocation’s gameplay is based on creating a copy of you made of smoke and luring enemies to attack it. You can create only one copy per time and its HP is based on your Magick status. Creating a copy takes some seconds, leaving you susceptible to becoming a target. So, you want to avoid letting your copy get destroyed until you’re safe to invoke a new one. That’s where the Invoking Essence Core Skill enters. When playing Trickster, you create a copy not only to use it as a dummy to take all the damage for you but to trick enemies as well! With the Invoking Essence ability, you can call the copy to your location, so, if you trigger it at the right moment, it won’t get hit by enemies, who might even get a little confused wondering where it has gone. Even so, they will still pursue the copy to the new location, giving you another chance to trick them. On one hand, this Vocation offers a very unique type of support, but on the other, it causes barely any damage to enemies. The copy you create stands still and only moves when you call them. At the same time, your basic attacks cause no damage. You use them to actually lure enemies with the smoke. Trickster is not among the initial Vocations you have access to, so you might have to wait a while before you can start leveling it up. Before you go looking for how to unlock Trickster, you should be sure that this is the kind of playstyle you’re interested in.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 best Trickster skills Trickster is solely a support Vocation, which means that you need to assess what’s the situation of your party to best address their needs. You might consider focusing on displacing and buffing in case your group has a strong frontline, or you might have to use more illusions to assist the tank. In other words, the skills you should run with Trickster are pretty situational. Below, you find the best Trickster skills to use in a more general scenario, where you have your pawns playing the roles in a more traditional group formation - one tank, one caster, one melee: Sweeping Shroud: This skill is the most basic and one of the most important you have in your kit. By using it, Trickster spreads out smoke around them attracting enemies hit by it. While you can do the same with basic attacks, these don’t cleave, affecting only one target. Due to the potential of aggroing many enemies, Sweeping Shroud is the best way of starting a fight or trying to redirect the aggro from the tank, giving them time to heal.

This skill is the most basic and one of the most important you have in your kit. By using it, Trickster spreads out smoke around them attracting enemies hit by it. While you can do the same with basic attacks, these don’t cleave, affecting only one target. Due to the potential of aggroing many enemies, Sweeping Shroud is the best way of starting a fight or trying to redirect the aggro from the tank, giving them time to heal. Aromatic Rally: With this skill, you increase the party’s offensive capacity, which is basically a damage buff. There isn’t much to justify running this skill besides the simple fact that the fastest enemies die, the safest the group is.

With this skill, you increase the party’s offensive capacity, which is basically a damage buff. There isn’t much to justify running this skill besides the simple fact that the fastest enemies die, the safest the group is. Latching Effigy: Latching Effigy is another great tool to assist your group in one of the deadliest situations you will find yourself in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which is fighting multiple enemies. With this ability, you possess an enemy with your simulacrum who becomes a target and gets attacked by other foes. This is a skill shot, so if you miss your target, it won’t work and you will have to summon the simulacrum again. Consider using it near the target or in a choke point.

Latching Effigy is another great tool to assist your group in one of the deadliest situations you will find yourself in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which is fighting multiple enemies. With this ability, you possess an enemy with your simulacrum who becomes a target and gets attacked by other foes. This is a skill shot, so if you miss your target, it won’t work and you will have to summon the simulacrum again. Consider using it near the target or in a choke point. Dragon’s Delusion: As your ultimate skill, unlocked only after talking to the Trickster’s Maister, Luz. Dragon’s Delusion lets you create an enormous dragon to intimidate enemies. Just like your other skills, this won’t cause any damage to enemies. But they might run away or paralyzed by fear, giving you the window to attack them. This ability works against large enemies, such as griffins, making these deadly fights more safe for the rest of your group.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 best Trickster Core Skills Core Skills are not only signature features of the Vocation but also upgrades that expand the effects of these. They don’t change how the Vocation is played. On the other hand, these skills add so much value to your Weapon Skills or other Core Skills that unlocking them is a no-brainer. You already have access to some Core Skills when you unlock Trickster, so listed below are the ones you gain in other levels and that you should invest points on: Mending Vapor: As you use the simulacrum to call enemies’ attention, it will get hit and eventually disappear once its health bar depletes. However, with Mending Vapor, you can delay this process since it will repair the simulacrum. This is not an instant heal and it won’t keep the simulacrum up during fights though.

As you use the simulacrum to call enemies’ attention, it will get hit and eventually disappear once its health bar depletes. However, with Mending Vapor, you can delay this process since it will repair the simulacrum. This is not an instant heal and it won’t keep the simulacrum up during fights though. Drifting Brume: This Core Skill upgrades your basic attacks giving it a charged version. Once you have unlocked Drifting Brume, you can hold the attack button and, by releasing it, you throw a cloud of smoke at an enemy. This is perfect to aggro foes who are in the air or in higher places who you usually can’t hit when playing Trickster.

This Core Skill upgrades your basic attacks giving it a charged version. Once you have unlocked Drifting Brume, you can hold the attack button and, by releasing it, you throw a cloud of smoke at an enemy. This is perfect to aggro foes who are in the air or in higher places who you usually can’t hit when playing Trickster. Effigial Quickburn: With Effigial Quickburn, the cast time of your simulacrum is reduced. The animation to invoke it only takes a few seconds but it is enough for you to get hit during a fight. Effigial Quickburn becomes a crucial skill for Trickster to stay useful in fights against strong enemies who can destroy a simulacrum with only a couple of blows.

With Effigial Quickburn, the cast time of your simulacrum is reduced. The animation to invoke it only takes a few seconds but it is enough for you to get hit during a fight. Effigial Quickburn becomes a crucial skill for Trickster to stay useful in fights against strong enemies who can destroy a simulacrum with only a couple of blows. Trailing Aroma: Although you can invoke a simulacrum anywhere you want, it will disappear if you get too far from it. With Trailing Arome, you extend the distance you can go from the simulacrum. This might not sound much, but it means that you can’t stay pretty far from danger while your simulacrum gets all the attention.