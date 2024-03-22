RC, aka Rift Crystals, is a useful and certainly essential resource in Dragon's Dogma 2. After all, it can be a terrifying world to explore alone, even as the almighty Arisen and your one, trusty Pawn.

With that in mind, it's important to have a full party of Pawns so you don't face complete annihilation in Dragon's Dogma 2. How do you do that? By stocking up on Rift Crystals throughout your journey, and using them when you can.

Here's everything you need to know about RC / Rift Crystals in Dragon's Dogma 2, from their importance to the multiple ways you can get RC, how to spend RC, and why it's pretty impossible to farm RC meaningfully (so far).

What is RC in Dragon's Dogma 2? To sum up, RC should be considered another type of currency. However, it is not as easy to obtain as gold, which is through looting, combat, and completing quests. The RC is also linked to your Pawn, more so than you, the Arisen. And unlike gold, which can be spent mostly everywhere, your RC only has value when you cross over worlds into the world of Pawns in the Rift Stone. As you continue your journey in Dragon's Dogma 2, you and your main Pawn will level up through combat, completing quests, and earning general EXP. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom The other Pawns that you travel with, however, do not level up past the level that they are when you recruit them into your party. On one hand, this is quite sad for those who get attached to their party, but on the other, it does encourage you to head back to the Rift Stones in cities and towns and grab new Pawns. The downside is that most higher-level Pawns cost more Rift Crystals. For example, you may be l Level 8, and the Pawn you want to travel with is l Level 15. They could definitely help you out in a fight, especially against bigger bosses and enemies like ogres and minotaurs, but they cost a hefty RC amount. It's up to you whether you think that trade is worth it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

How to get RC in Dragon's Dogma 2 Much like its predecessor, Dragon's Dogma 2's RC is not truly possible to farm meaningfully. Nonetheless, we've found that the best way to get RC is through two different methods. Sleeping at an inn Like real life, sleep is very important in Dragon's Dogma 2. Most of the time, you'll be camping on the road, but when you find yourself in a city, you should head over to the inn and get some shut-eye. When you next wake up, and if it's been at least a couple of days since you've slept inside an inn, you'll be approached by your main Pawn. Your main Pawn will tell you what they've been up to via the Travelogue. It's a log that gives you some information on how well your Pawn has served other players on their travels, such as how long they travel with the player, whether the player has rare items or gears, and their overall performance. It will also let you know whether the player completed the Pawn's quest or not. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Most importantly, though, you'll see something that says RC received. For this outing, our Pawn Gale earned 92, which gets added to your overall RC. Be warned that sometimes your Pawn may not do very well - or some people are a little stingy with saying whether they liked the Pawn's performance or not - and your RC gains may not be as good. That's why it's best to upgrade your Pawn as much as possible, so they stand out and are helpful. This is the fastest way to gain RC. Sure it may cost you (for example, sleeping in the inn of Vernmouth means you'll need to fork over 2000 gold), but that RC has a good chance of helping you out later on! Repairing broken Rift Stones As you continue your travels, you'll encounter a fair number of different Rift Stones. Some lie dormant and can be used as soon as possible once you interact with them, but others are a little more... broken. These will require a little interaction from you, but you'll obtain 30 RC for your trouble. The snag is these broken Rift Stones are scattered throughout the entire world of Dragon's Dogma 2. You could probably scour the world, bit by glorious bit, but we'd recommend just playing the game and fixing the Rift Stones as you travel. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom