Being able to hide your helmet in Dragon's Dogma 2 would give you the perks of being able to see your character's face and benefit from the protective stat boosts from the item. However, a big question remains, is it even possible to do so?

If, like me, you've spent over an hour creating your Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2, you kind of want to be able to see all of the details you've painstakingly placed on their face. Helmets are an extremely useful piece of armor, no one really wants to be hit in the head after all, but some styles can completely obscure your work.

So, we're here to answer a burning question, can you hide your helmet in Dragon's Dogma 2? Also, we show you how to remove your helmet and where to find helmets in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Can you hide your helmet in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Unfortunately, it currently seems that you can't hide your helmet in Dragon's Dogma 2.

We've looked through the settings in-game and are yet to find any way to hide the headpiece and keep its benefits. If you truly want to see your character's face and keep the armor benefits then we recommend either wearing a helmet that's got an open front or a visor that can be raised.

We opted for no helmet for a while. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

However, if you want to make sure you can entirely see the face of your Arisen then removing the helmet itself is an option.

How to remove helmet in Dragon's Dogma 2

To remove your helmet in Dragon's Dogma 2 head into your item menu via your pause screen. Then, on this menu, skip along to the helmet icon at the top of your inventory menu:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Here, you'll be shown all of the helmets you currently have in your inventory including the one you've currently got equipped to your Arisen.

To remove the helmet, select the one you've got equipped from your inventory menu and choose the 'Remove' option that appears in the dropbox menu. Once selected, your Arisen will no longer be wearing that helmet.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Where to find helmets in Dragon's Dogma 2

The easiest way to find helmets in Dragon's Dogma 2 is to purchase them from an Armory or Smithy whenever you come across one. Usually, these vendors can be found in settlements like Vernworth and they carry a variety of wares alongside, of course, helmets.

Conveniently, the armory icon in Vernworth is a helm! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

That being said, we've found a pair of trousers inside a chest on our adventures so you might have a chance at stumbling across a helmet this way. Although, if you're after a specific piece of head armor and want to customise your Arisen's stats in a specific way, we recommend sticking to buying the piece you want.

