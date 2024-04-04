How to use dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Although Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t tell you about, you can use dyes to customize your character and main pawn.

Secrets are hidden in every corner of Dragon's Dogma 2 and the game never mentions them so the surprise is not spoiled. From new unlockable Vocations to a subtle romance system, there is a lot for you to discover about the game.

It’s through your character and main pawn that you interact with the world of the game. So to assist you in learning how to customize them we’ve prepared this guide explaining how to get a dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2 as well as how to use dyes.

How to get dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Getting yourself some dye to change the appearance of your character is actually pretty easy. You just need to visit the pawn guild in Bakbattahl and buy them from Alexia. Each dye costs 500 Rift Crystals. The pawn guild is next to the Grand Riftstone of Battahl. Once you’re getting closer to the main street in Bakbattahl to the east, you’ll find Alexia behind The Rockmouse’s Burrow. The list of yes available in the game goes as follows: Red Dye

Green Dye

Blue Dye

Yellow Dye

Purple Dye Although in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can only buy dyes to change your character’s and main pawn’s hair color.