How to use dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2
No price is too high to look fabulous.
Although Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t tell you about, you can use dyes to customize your character and main pawn.
Secrets are hidden in every corner of Dragon's Dogma 2 and the game never mentions them so the surprise is not spoiled. From new unlockable Vocations to a subtle romance system, there is a lot for you to discover about the game.
It’s through your character and main pawn that you interact with the world of the game. So to assist you in learning how to customize them we’ve prepared this guide explaining how to get a dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2 as well as how to use dyes.
How to get dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Getting yourself some dye to change the appearance of your character is actually pretty easy. You just need to visit the pawn guild in Bakbattahl and buy them from Alexia. Each dye costs 500 Rift Crystals.
The pawn guild is next to the Grand Riftstone of Battahl. Once you’re getting closer to the main street in Bakbattahl to the east, you’ll find Alexia behind The Rockmouse’s Burrow.
The list of yes available in the game goes as follows:
- Red Dye
- Green Dye
- Blue Dye
- Yellow Dye
- Purple Dye
Although in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can only buy dyes to change your character’s and main pawn’s hair color.
How to use dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2
After you have acquired at least one dye, using them is pretty easy. First, you need to visit Mettefere’s Cosmetics or Clovi’s Barberie, where you find the NPCs who can change the hair color and other visual elements of your character.
The first store is in Bakbattahl, next to the armor and weapon stores. The second is in Vernworth, west of the Grand Riftstone of Vermund. The services offered by these two stores are the same, so you can use the nearest one.
If you have any dye in your possession, you just need to talk to the NPCs in one of the two stores and a message will appear saying that you have handed over the dyes. The next step is to select the Change Hairstyle option which costs you 10000 G. Doing so will put you in the character customization menu where you can find a new tab with hues of the color you bought.
Enjoy finding the right color for your Arisen in Dragon’s Dogma 2!