How to complete Heel of History in Dragon's Dogma 2

Completing the Heel of History quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 tests your investigation skills and your sense of direction when it comes to finding an adventerous missing child.

You will also need to do this quest to complete the Caged Magistrate main story quest in Dragon's Dogma 2. Fortunately, this quest doesn't take too long to do - especially when you know where to look.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete the Heel of History quest in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to start the Heel of History quest in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can start the Heel of History quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 you need to visit Kendrick in the Slums south east of Stardrop Tavern.

He's standing outside of the Church asking for donations for the poor - we had to give him both food and 1,000 G to be able to speak to him again to begin this quest. After speaking to Kendrick, you'll learn that a child called Malcom is missing and you need to find him.

Where to find Malcolm in Dragon's Dogma 2

To find Malcolm in Dragon's Dogma 2 you first need to question the two children outside the Church, Harvey and Rick. With your back to the Church, the first child is directly in front of you. Speak to them and then look to your right, the next one is standing amongst some ruined walls.

After speaking to both kids you can head inside the Church and speak to the girl at the very back of it called Aimee. She will let it out that Malcolm has gone into the Vaults.

Go back to Kendrick and let him know what you've learned, he's usually hanging around outside the Church at this point. Then, follow him to the entrance of the Vaults and once the opening has cleared, head inside.

Once inside and down the stairs. Once you reach the bottom, follow the path forward and you'll come to a gated door.

Here, follow the path to the right of the gated door. You'll come to a large hole in the floor, use the 'stairs' on the left side of the hole to get down to the lower level.

From here follow the path into the next room, go to the left and follow the stairs up.

Then in the next room head to the right and you'll find Malcolm. Once you find him he will lead you to an Abandoned Archive and the quest will be complete.

Heel of History rewards in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained

These are the rewards you get for completing Heel of History in Dragon's Dogma 2:

3,000 G

Panacea

Ring of Conservation

You'll also now have access to the Abanadoned Archive in the Vaults which is precisely what you need to complete the Caged Magistrate quest.

