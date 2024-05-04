Sker Ritual's roadmap promises a new map, weapons, and a "Hardcore Easter Egg"

Wales Interactive has confirmed two free content updates are on the way for Maid of Sker spin-off, Sker Ritual in its latest roadmap overview.

The round-based co-op survival FPS released as an early access title back in October 2022, and as a full 1.0 game just last month on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Now, in an update to players, developer Wales Interactive says there's a new map on the way, along with a new "special weapon", perks, and a "new Hardcore Easter Egg and Easter Egg music".

"We are committed to continually improving all areas of the game including: optimisation, bug fixes, balancing and networking," the team says, but admits that the release dates of PS4 and Xbox One ports of the game remain "TBC at the moment".

"Every effort will be made to hit the content times and many more milestones, but anything can happen in game dev so dates and content are subject to change," WI added.

DLC containing four new cosmetics based upon community suggestions remains undated, but cross-play is expected to be available for PS5 later this month, along with various quality-of-life improvements including ADS sensitivity, trigger remapping, weapon FOV slider, 120 FOV on PS5, and "major console optimisations".

In June, a new standard weapon is expected, and in July, the free new map, House of the Damned, will drop. A second new map, Tides of Terror, is expected in October. The full details can be seen below:

Credit: Wales Interactive. | Image credit: Wales Interactive

Don't forget that you can try Sker Ritual before you buy, as a demo is available on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, although you won't be able to sample how the co-op feels that way, as it's singleplayer only.