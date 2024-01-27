If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Round-based 4-player horror co-op Sker Ritual has a new PS5 demo

Take sker.

Sker Ritual – the round-based co-op survival FPS and spin-off to horror, Maid of Sker – has launched a new demo for prospective PS5 players to try before they buy.

The early access co-op horror – which has a "mostly positive" user score aggregated from 650+ Steam players and is currently ranked 3.6 out of 5 on the PS store – already offers demos for PC and Xbox Series X players.

Cover image for YouTube videoSker Ritual | Official Story Trailer
Sker Ritual | Official Story Trailer

The demo offers players the chance to experience the "fan-favourite" map Cursed Lands of Lavernock, although while the game offers "round-based FPS" for up to four players, the demo is a purely single-player experience, I'm afraid. Full co-op will be available when the horror shooter launches in April 2024.

The original Maid of Sker is rooted in Welsh folklore, retelling the supposedly true tale of Elizabeth Williams, said to have died of a broken heart after being locked inside her home by her controlling father.

"In truth, there's little here that innovates or improves on a well-worn formula, and in many ways, Maid of Sker is a by-rote indie horror that does little to surprise the player or push the genre forward," I wrote when I reviewed Maid of Sker back in 2020.

"That said, while I can't pretend I enjoyed the agonising stealth and combat mechanics, I can't deny that despite its flaws, I enjoyed exploring Sker Hotel and uncovering its intriguing tale."

