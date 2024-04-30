Zynga's Star Wars: Hunters finally arrives in June after years of delays

Zynga's free-to-play 4v4 arena shooter Star Wars: Hunters finally has a release date after years of delays, with the game now set to arrive for Switch, iOS, and Android on 4th June.

Star Wars: Hunters was originally announced all the way back in March 2021, when it was planned to launch later that year. 2021 turned to 2022, however, which turned to 2023 after Zynga announced another delay to ensure the game met "the high expectations we are setting". And then, whoops, it slipped yet again into 2024.

But now, a little over three years since it was formally unveiled, Star Wars: Hunters finally has its first proper, actual release date - alongside details of what it'll include come launch day.

On release, Star Wars: Hunters will feature three classes - damage, support, and tank - plus five battlefields playing host to the game's 4v4 third-person action. There's the Ewok village, the Dune Sea Outpost on Tatooine, Death Star Crossfire - plopping players into the fray as X-wings and TIE fighters swoop on in - plus Vandor Railyard, set on an Imperial Railcrawler Facility nestled deep in the mountains.

Additionally, it'll include four game modes at launch. Squad Brawl sees teams competing to be the first to reach 20 eliminations, while Dynamic Control tasks teams with capturing four rotating Control Points. Power Control is about holding those Control Points, while Trophy Chase challenges teams to hold the TR0-F33 Trophy Droid and be the first to reach 100 percent. Interestingly, there's no mention of Huttball mode, last seen in BioWare's Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO, and teased for inclusion in Hunters in 2022.

Zynga hasn't shared a full list of characters who'll be available in Star Wars: Hunters on release day, but the line-up at the end of its latest trailer suggests all previously revealed Hunters - including a boulder-throwing Wookie, droid Jedi, Jawas duo, droid manipulating Mon Calamari, and Rodian cartel doctor - have all made the cut.

Presumably more details will be shared as Star Wars: Hunters' 4th June launch on Switch, iOS, and Android draws nearer.