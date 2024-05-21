Hunt: Showdown ditching PS4 and Xbox One support in August as part of "significant relaunch"

Hunt: Showdown, the acclaimed PvEvP bounty hunting horror shooter from developer Crytek, is waving goodbye to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 15th August - but owners will be able to upgrade to the current-gen versions for free.

Crytek's David Fifield confirmed an August end date for PS4 and Xbox One support in a new video laying the groundwork for Hunt: Showdown's next major update, which is being described as a "significant relaunch of [the game] at a whole new level".

"After this is live and running natively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles," Fifield explained in the video, "you will no longer be able to play at all on the older generations of consoles and will need to upgrade."

Affected Hunt: Showdown players are being offered a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S version from 15th August. Fifield notes player accounts and entitlements, alongside all related DLCs, will carry over when players are ready to make the transition.

Hunt: Showdown's August update also promises a CryEngine 5.11 upgrade, a new event, new map, new biome, and more. Fifield says Crytek is "very committed" to sharing more about the update ahead of its launch, and the studio is set to air a series of videos over the coming months to do just that.

Hunt: Showdown got its full launch back in 2021 after a few years in early access. Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell liked it a lot on release, calling it a "stealth survival game like few others" in his Recommended review.