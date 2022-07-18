Zynga delays Star Wars: Hunters' worldwide launch into next year

There's a bit of bad news for anyone looking forward to the arrival of free-to-play arena shooter Star Wars: Hunters; developer Zynga has announced it's delaying the game's full release into 2023 in order to ensure it "meets the high expectations we are setting".

This isn't the first delay for Star Wars: Hunters, of course; announced back in February 2021 for Switch, iOS, and Android, the game was originally expected to launch later that year, but eventually saw its full release pushed into 2022. Zynga has, however, managed to soft launch the game in select territories in the interim, so there are at least some players who've had the opportunity to try it in that time.

Announcing a second delay for the game's full release on Twitter, Zynga explained, "We are working tirelessly to achieve our vision for Star Wars: Hunters. Our ambition is to create a competitive battle arena game that will entertain for years to come. To ensure we meet the high epgetation we are setting for fans globally and ourselves as developers we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Star Wars: Hunters [to 2023]."

Watch on YouTube Star Wars: Hunters - Gameplay Trailer.

"We understand game delays are frustrating," the developer added, "however, our top priority is ensuring players will have the best possible experience in the Arena". Those players that already have access to Star Wars: Hunters via its soft launch will continue to receive regular new content updates until its worldwide release, with its next update due in a few weeks.

When last we saw Star Wars: Hunters in the wild, Zynga was introducing a couple of new characters - including a Mon Calamari called Sprocket and a Rodian cartel doctor known as Skora - as well as confirming that Huttball mode, last seen in BioWare's Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO, would be retooled for Hunters' 4v4 set-up.