Xbox Games Showcase announced for June with mystery game Direct

Xbox has announced the date of its Xbox Games Showcase in June, followed by a focused Direct on a mystery game.

The Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed on 9th June at 6pm UK time (10am PT, 1pm ET) across YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook (plus an ASL version). It's the first showcase with games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, Activision and Blizzard, as well as other third-party developers.

This will then be followed by a Direct focused on a single, as yet unknown, game, which Xbox describes as "the next instalment of a beloved franchise". The logo, at least, shows some sort of wolf head. Last year, this was Starfield, so what can we expect this year?

Back in January, Xbox held its Developer Direct focused on five games. More was shown of Hellblade 2 and Avowed, plus looks at Ara: History Untold and Visions of Mana, along with the reveal of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

So what could that beloved franchise be? Would Indy count? Is Xbox looking to bring back Gears of War? Or could it be, whisper it...Fable?

Save the date, the Xbox Games Showcase will be on June 9th. We are back again with a double feature. Our first showcase with games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, Activision, and Blizzard. Plus titles from our partners around the world! 💚🙅🏼‍♂️🎮 https://t.co/ehgxG2MgO3 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 30, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The showcase will take place a couple of days after Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2024, which kicks off on Friday 7th June.

Ubisoft will also have a showcase at this time, following Xbox on 10th June. We'll likely get a look at Star Wars Outlaws ahead of its release in August.

It's unknown at present if PlayStation and Nintendo will also have showcases around this time, but Nintendo at least won't be at Gamescom.