Summer Game Fest 2024 date and time confirmed

E3 may be dead, but its spirit will once again hang around downtown Los Angeles this year for a week of game announcements and updates in early June.

Kicking things off, as has now become tradition, will be Summer Game Fest on Friday 7th June. The Geoff Keighley-fronted show will broadcast live from the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles at 10pm UK time - that's 2pm Pacific or 5pm Eastern.

There's no word yet of what to expect, but plenty in the pipeline. Could this be where we see more of GTA 6, perhaps?

Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title?

We're expecting other publishers to confirm their own separate shows in due course, with previous Not-E3 week holdouts such as Microsoft and Ubisoft likely running their own events in the days after.

The biggest question mark for the not-E3 week, perhaps, will be Nintendo. With Switch 2 seemingly still under wraps for a while yet, who knows what this summer will bring.

As ever, we'll be reporting from not-E3 week on the ground in LA, and from back here in the UK. Join us then!