Long read: Who is qualified to make a world?

In search of the magic of maps.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Summer Game Fest 2024 date and time confirmed

Not-E3 kicks off on 7th June.

Summer Game Fest 2024 logo showing the event's name in an orange and pink bubble.
Image credit: Summer Game Fest
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
5 comments

E3 may be dead, but its spirit will once again hang around downtown Los Angeles this year for a week of game announcements and updates in early June.

Kicking things off, as has now become tradition, will be Summer Game Fest on Friday 7th June. The Geoff Keighley-fronted show will broadcast live from the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles at 10pm UK time - that's 2pm Pacific or 5pm Eastern.

There's no word yet of what to expect, but plenty in the pipeline. Could this be where we see more of GTA 6, perhaps?

Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title?Watch on YouTube

We're expecting other publishers to confirm their own separate shows in due course, with previous Not-E3 week holdouts such as Microsoft and Ubisoft likely running their own events in the days after.

The biggest question mark for the not-E3 week, perhaps, will be Nintendo. With Switch 2 seemingly still under wraps for a while yet, who knows what this summer will bring.

As ever, we'll be reporting from not-E3 week on the ground in LA, and from back here in the UK. Join us then!

More on this topic