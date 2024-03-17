Round-based co-op zombie game Sker Ritual gets a full release next month

Wales Interactive's co-op zombie survival game, Sker Ritual, is finally coming out of early access on 18th April 2024.

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, the 1.0 release of the round-based co-op survival FPS and spin-off to horror, Maid of Sker, will include everything players know from the early access release, along with "new objectives, weapons, and story content", too.

The game sits on a "mostly positive" score on Steam since the early access game first debuted in October 2022.

Sker Ritual - Release Date Reveal Sker Ritual - Release Date Reveal.

"An intense round-based zombie survival FPS, play solo or co-op," teases the video description. "Shoot your way through relentless waves of vicious horrors with high-octane objectives, upgrading steampunk weapons, collecting Celtic God powers, and surviving the onslaught of the Quiet Ones."

Don't forget that you can try Sker Ritual before you buy, as a demo is available on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, although you won't be able to sample how the co-op feels that way, as it's singleplayer only.

The original Maid of Sker is rooted in Welsh folklore, retelling the supposedly true tale of Elizabeth Williams, said to have died of a broken heart after being locked inside her home by her controlling father.

"In truth, there's little here that innovates or improves on a well-worn formula, and in many ways, Maid of Sker is a by-rote indie horror that does little to surprise the player or push the genre forward," I wrote when I reviewed Maid of Sker back in 2020.

"That said, while I can't pretend I enjoyed the agonising stealth and combat mechanics, I can't deny that despite its flaws, I enjoyed exploring Sker Hotel and uncovering its intriguing tale."