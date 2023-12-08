Deathloop developer Arkane Lyon making Marvel Blade game
Sink your teeth in.
Arkane Lyon is making a game featuring Marvel's Blade.
The half-human, half-vampire will star in a third-person action adventure from the studio behind Deathloop and Dishonored 2.
Tonight, via the The Game Awards, we got a stylish teaser trailer and word that the project is still early in development. There's no word on when we'll see it launch.
Blade joins a roster of other Marvel projects currently in development, including Sony's Wolverine game, Skydance's Captain America and Black Panther game, plus Iron Man and Black Panther projects at EA.