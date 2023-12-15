If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Concept art for Arkane Lyon's Blade game looks fang-tastic

Cook the Brooks.

Concept art for Marvel's Blade showing a vampire-filled train as Blade himself fights on the platform
Image credit: Arkane Lyon
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Arkane Lyon has shared new concept art for its upcoming video game, Marvel's Blade.

The artwork gives our first glimpse of the game's vampire enemies.

It looks incredibly good, and hopefully this will carry over into the game's release. For want of a better word, it looks really, really cool, and has echoes of the studio's previous works Deathloop and Dishonored (at this point, it is worth noting that Arkane's previous vampire game Redfall was primarily helmed by its Austin department).

Marvel's Blade Announcement Trailer.Watch on YouTube

The artwork for Marvel's Blade was created by Sergey Kolesov and Jean-Luc Monnet, and shared by the studio's art co-creative director Sebastien Mitton. The three images, shared below, show Blade looking over the city of Paris, a vampire-filled metro train (as Blade does some fighting in the background) and Marvel's dhampir using his stealthy prowess to sneak through the Parisian streets.

Marvel's Blade was unveiled last week, during The Game Awards. It will be an original story for the half-human, half-vampire, as he takes on "a supernatural emergency" in the streets of Paris. That emergency is, of course, vampires. What will they think of necks.

"In Marvel's Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead," reads the announcement video's official blurb.

Concept art for Marvel's Blade showing Blade looking over Paris
Image credit: Arkane Lyon
Concept art for Marvel's Blade showing Blade being stealthy on the streets of Paris.
Concept art from Marvel's Blade showing a vampire-filled train as Blade fights on the platform
Image credit: Arkane Lyon

Marvel's Blade joins a host of other Marvel-based superhero projects currently in development, including Insomniac's Wolverine game and Amy Hennig's Captain America and Black Panther game.

EA also has its irons in the proverbial Marvel fire, with Iron Man and Black Panther projects on the horizon.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Marvel's Blade

Video Game

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments