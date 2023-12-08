Everything announced at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 have come to a close and, while this was the last major video game event of the year, it gave us some insight into what's heading our way in 2024. Alongside a look at a host of titles we all knew were on their way were some complete surprises.

In case you missed the show or simply want a rundown of the annoucements and some of the trailers, you'll find it all lying below.

The show, well the pre-show, began with the world premiere of the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake after it leaked earlier this week. It will be arriving on February 28th 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - Announce Trailer

This was then followed by three more world premieres, beginning with the next game from Daniel Mullins - Pony Island 2: Panda Circus, which will be released in 2025. A sequel to his 2016 title, Pony Island, this game looks to be just as mind bending and will feature SungWon Cho who has appeared in a variety of games, including FL4K in Borderlands 3 and God of War Ragnarök as Ratatoskr.

After this came the reveal trailer for The Rise of the Golden Idol, which will be released in 2024 on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, Netflix Games, PlayStation 5 and 4. If you're yet to play the original, check out Eurogamer's review of The Case of the Golden Idol.

Next up game a look at Usual June, developed by Finji, which will be released in 2025.

Usual June Reveal Trailer

This was followed by a selection of trailers, including Arcknights: Endfield, The Matchless Kungfu, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and Assassin's Creed Nexus.

After this medley, we took a look at the latest game from The Odd Gentleman, called Harmonium The Musical. This game will feature a deaf protagonist and will be released on Netflix Games and Game Pass.

Harmonium The Musical Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2023

Windblown came next showing off a mixture of gameplay and animation. From the creators of Dead Cells, Motion Twin, this game will enter PC early access in 2024.

Thrasher, the new game from the creators of Thumper came next, and it will arrive in 2024.

We then took a look at Persona 3 Reload, which will be released on February 2nd 2024, followed by a look at the collaboration between Dave the Driver and Dredge, which is arriving on December 15th 2023. Something I doubt no-one was expecting came next - the reveal of World of Goo 2. This is arriving in 2024, 15 years after the release of the original.

The pre-show ended with a look at Metaphor ReFantazio - a new fantasy adventure from the makers of Persona 3, 4 and 5.

The Game Awards properly began with the reveal of Exodus. Coming from Archetype Entertainment, this game will star Matthew McConaughey and, unlike another science-fiction action-adventure released this year, will feature aliens.

Exodus' cinematic reveal trailer.

A very unexpected surprise came next in the form of the God of War Ragnarök DLC - Valhalla. This will be released for free on Tuesday 12th December on PlayStation 4 and 5, so you don't have long to wait.

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla - Reveal Trailer

After this we were treated to the next game the creators of Untitled Goose Game, Australian developer House House, called Big Walk. If it caught your eye, you'll have to wait until 2025.

Another round of trailers came next featuring Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, including the release of its demo on 11th January 2024, and Lego Fortnite.

Following this, and a musical number from the game, came a trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Developed by Ninja Theory, it will be released in 2024 and be available on Xbox Game Pass from Day One.

Ikumi Nakamura then took the stage to reveal her first independant title after leaving Tango Gameworks - Kemuri.

This was followed by a look at the new game coming from Moon Studios, creators of Ori, No Rest for the Wicked. If this action-RPG caught your interest, then be sure to tune into the Wicked Inside Showcase on 1st March 2024.

No Rest for the Wicked's reveal trailer.

Sega then surprised everyone by revealing not one, but five titles in developement. The next several years will see the release of titles from Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Crazy Taxi franchises. There's more to come too...

Sega's "Power Surge" reveal trailer.

The next round of games started with a trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero, which will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. (I prefer One Piece personally.) A look at The Casting of Frank Stone - a single-player collaboration between Supermassive Games and Dead by Daylight - came next.

Quite a tone change then occured as we got a look at Visions of Mana from Square Enix, which is the first addition to the series in 15 years. We'll see this fantasy adventure arriving in 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X/S PlayStation 4 and 5.

A trailer for Rise of the Rōnin, which will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 on 22nd March 2024, came next.

It was then time for the reveal of Hideo Kojima's next project - OD. Working alongside Jordan Peele, and a number of other unanmounced creative partners, this horror project will be released on Xbox. The trailer featured Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier, but what it actually is remains a mystery.

OD teaser trailer.

It was then time to take a trip to the best worst idea for a theme park with the reveal of Jurassic Park Survival. Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, this trailer gave just a small look at gameplay.

After this we returned to the world of Fortnite with a look at Rocket Racing. This will be released later today or, depending on when your reading this, is already out. (Time is a funny thing.)

Black Myth Wukong then popped up next. Inspired by Journey to the West, we now know this game will be released on 20th August 2024. As Dusk Falls, previously Xbox exclusive, got a PlayStation release date confirmation.

Black Myth: Wukong release date trailer.

A trailer for the co-op Sucide Squad: Kill the Justice League, to be released on 2nd February 2024, came next. We then got a look at the Whispers in the Wall expansion coming to Warframe on 13th December 2024. This was followed by a look at Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, being released on 13th February 2024, and Ready or Not version 1.0, with this arriving on 13th December.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau came next. This game will be released on 23rd April 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

We then took a look at the new title from the creators of Life is Strange, entitled Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Arriving in late 2024, this game will see four women having to confront what definately looks like a paranormal event from their teenage years.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage | Reveal Teaser | The Game Awards 2023

A trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan, a single-player action-RPG, came before Final Fantasy fans then thought they were getting a proper trailer, but it was actually the reveal of the coming Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth event in Apex Legends, which begins 22nd January 2024.

After this came a look at the next destination in Honaki: Star Rail - Penacony. We went from the stars to the sea next with a trailer for Skulls and Bones, which will be released on 16th February 2024. You can register for the closed beta, which will run from 15th December to 18th December, now.

It was vampire-hunting time next with a short look at Marvel's Blade, a big reveal from Deathloop studio Arkane Lyon.

Our first look at Marvel's Blade from Arkane Lyon.

After that, it was time for some television news with the announcement of Twisted Metal season two. The cinematic trailer for Last Sentinal, the new game from Lightspeed Studios, came next.

After this we got a look at The First Descendant from Nexon Games in Summer 2024. Another host of trailer came next starting with miHoYo and a trailer for Zenless Zone Zero, which will be released in 2024. A look at Mecha Break, which will be entering a Closed Alpha Test soon, and then Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines being released on 9th September 2024.

We then got a look at GTFO: The Final Chapter, but developer 10 Chambers wasn't finished there as we got a look at its new game Den of Wolves. This was followed by Exborne - a new tactical open-world extraction shooter - came next. If this game caught your interest, expect to learn more in 2024.

After this, Matt Mercer from Critical Role then took the stage to introduce Asgard's Wrath where he voices Loki, continuing his 2023 hobby of voicing video game villains. This game will be released on 15th December.

A slightly reshuffled version of the Fallout television series trailer came next. This series will be arriving on Amazon in April 2024. It was followed by trailer for Palia, a fantasy game being released for free on Nintendo Switch on 14th December came next.

We didn't stay with that game for long, however, as Hello Games took the stage to bring us news of its new title, Light No Fire. It promises to be a massive fantasy multiplayer open-world game across an Earth-sized planet with dragons and, currently, there is no release date.

Light No Fire Announcement Trailer

Next up was the new release from Frost Gaint Studios, Stormgate. It will enter early access in Summer 2024. We also got a first look at Exoborne, a new post-apocalyptic extraction shooter from some of the developers behind Ubisoft's The Division.

We got a selection of Guilty Gear Strive trailers, which took a look at the new DLC character, Elphelt Valentine, and 3v3 player combat arriving in 2024. This was followed by a short trailer for ARK Survival Ascended.

Square Enix then returned to give Final Fantasy fans what they wanted with a look at the Echoes of the Fallen, which was shadow dropped during the Game Awards, and The Rising Tide DLC, arriving in Spring 2024, for Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 DLC trailer.

After Alan Wake 2 won another award, it was time for a trailer for The Finals. If you fancy giving this battle royale a try, then you don't have to wait any longer - as it's out now, and our Bertie has been giving it a good look.

We then got another Fortnite trailer before a short Baldur's Gate 3 trailer, teasing its belated Xbox release... now! You know, after watching the Game Awards, I'm starting to think that Baldur's Gate 3 might be rather good... A short trailer for Bellwrite, arriving in 2024, came next.

The final world premiere of the Game Awards 2023 was Monster Hunter Wilds from Capcom. You can start slaying monsters in 2025 and more will be revealed in the summer of 2024.

Monster Hunter Wilds Trailer - The Game Awards 2023

Hope you enjoyed this year's Game Awards!