Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown leaked trailer includes demo announcement

Royal fail.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's Sargon falls after he is pushed from a rooftop
Image credit: Ubisoft
Looks like there is going to be a Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo.

This demo was presumably meant to be announced tonight as part of the game awards. Ubisoft previously confirmed it would release a story trailer at the show later today. However, it has leaked, and mention of a demo is featured towards the end of the video's two and a bit minute run.

The demo will seemingly be available a week ahead of the game's full release. We will update you when this news is confirmed.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Commented Gameplay (this is not the leaked video).

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is inspired by Metroidvanias and stars Sargon (pictured above). Sargon is described as "a young, gifted warrior, and member of an elite group called The Immortals".

"As they are sent to rescue Prince Ghassan, they will explore Mount Qaf, a once wondrous place, now cursed and hostile," the game's description reads. "Sargon and his brothers-in-arms will soon discover that time itself will be a treacherous foe and that the world balance must be restored."

There is still no more on the much-delayed Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remaster.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

