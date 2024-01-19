Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the latest Prince of Persia game from Ubisoft which was released on 18 January for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Lost Crown is the first major instalment in the Prince of Persia series since 2010's Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. The game is a side-scrolling action-adventure platform game that follows Sargon, member ofThe Immortals who must travel to Mount Qaf to rescue the kidnapped Prince Ghassan.

Down below, you can find out about different editions of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, what bonus content there is, and where to order each edition in the UK and US.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown editions and bonus content

There are two editions of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, standard edition and the deluxe edition, which includes some bonus digital content. You can see what you get from each edition by scrolling down or using the table of contents below:

Image credit: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Standard edition

Where to buy Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Standard edition in the UK

Where to buy Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Standard edition in the US

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe edition

The Deluxe edition for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is digital-only, and gets you the base game plus the Immortal outfit for Sargon and Prosperity Bird Amulet to use in-game, and the Digital Adventure Guide. You can get the deluxe edition from the Ubisoft store:

We'll continue to add more retailers selling Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as new discounts appear. In the meantime, you can follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account and follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer to stay up-to-date on the latest gaming and tech deals.