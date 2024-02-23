Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown getting free new content and modes "soon"

Ubisoft has teased its future plans for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, saying the acclaimed Metroidvania will be getting new content and modes in free updates starting "soon".

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown enjoyed significant critical acclaim when it launched back in January - Eurogamer's Christian Donlan called it a "real delight...that revels in both its genre and its own heritage" in his four star review - and while early reports have suggested it hasn't fared quite so well commercially, Ubisoft clearly isn't done with the title yet.

In a short video message shared on social media (as spotted by VGC), Lost Crown director Mounir Radi thanked fans for their support, saying, "It means the world to us seeing you enjoy your time with the game just as much as we do. Which is why, I'm especially pleased to let you know that we are far from being done".

7 Things You Need To Know About Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown.

According to Radi, the development team has "some cool plans for the coming months", including free updates featuring "more content" and new modes for player to "challenge, explore, and enjoy." The first of these updates is due to arrive "soon" and Radi teased that players might first want to train with Artaban and try to beat the game in Immortals mode.

"These skills," he noted, "could come in very handy.”