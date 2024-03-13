Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown roadmap includes boss rush and permadeath modes, story DLC

Ubisoft has shared a post-launch roadmap for its acclaimed series revival Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which promises to introduce the likes of a permadeath mode, boss rush mode, and story DLC across four updates starting next Wednesday 20th March.

Next week's free update, officially titled Warrior's Path, includes the aforementioned permadeath mode alongside a speedrun mode and four new outfits for Lost Crown protagonist Sargon. It'll be followed by another free update in "spring", titled Boss Attack, which introduces a boss rush mode and more Sargon outfits.

The additions look to get a bit meatier in The Lost Crown's free summer update, known as Divine Trials, with Ubisoft promising new combat, puzzle, and platform challenges, alongside a selection of new amulets, additional outfits for Sargon, "and more".

Which brings us to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's final update - at least as far as its roadmap is concerned - taking the form of paid story DLC. Ubisoft hasn't shared any details on this one yet, but it's due to arrive "later in 2024", which presumably means after the summer update.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Today's roadmap reveal is accompanied by limited-time sale discounting The Lost Crown by 40 percent on all platforms. That means you can currently pick up the Standard Edition for £26.99 instead of the usual £44.99, while the Deluxe Edition - which chucks in the Prosperity Bird amulet and Immortal outfit for Sargon - is £29.99 rather than £49.99.

And Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is well worth checking out. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan awarded it four out of five stars back in January, calling it a "real delight" and a game "that revels in both its genre and its own heritage, delivering some wonderful combat and exploration. "