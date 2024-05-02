Ubisoft's free-to-play shooter XDefiant gets release date after numerous delays

Ubisoft's Tom Clancy-adjacent free-to-play shooter XDefiant has - after several delays last year - been given a release date, and launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 21st May.

XDefiant - a 6v6 mash-up of Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division - was initially revealed as Tom Clancy's XDefiant back in 2021, but Ubisoft later announced it was dropping the prefix following criticism from Tom Clancy fans who felt XDefiant's flamboyant action strayed too far from the franchise's more serious military themes and formula.

Since then, it's seen numerous closed Insider tests and open sessions, but hasn't quite managed to get its foot out the door. It first missed a planned summer launch last year, then received another delay in October, due to "inconsistencies in the game experience".

However, the road to launch is nearly over; Ubisoft has announced XDefiant will release at 6pm BST/10am PT on 21st May with a six-week "preseason" ahead of its first full season of content. This preseason features five modes (Domination, Hot Shot, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control) across 14 maps, alongside 24 weapons and 44 attachments.

As per Ubisoft's release date announcement, here's every map available at launch:

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

All five previously announced factions are also available as part of XDefiant's preseason, meaning players have access to Libertad (based on Far Cry), Phantoms (Ghost Recon), Echelon (Splinter Cell), Cleaners (The Division), and Dedsec (Watch Dogs) - the latter only being available "after unlocking or purchasing".

Once XDefiant's preseason ends, Ubisoft will switch to a quarterly update schedule, introducing a new season - complete with its own 90-tier battle pass - every three months. Each season promises new maps, weapons, and factions, with Ubisoft saying it expects to release an additional four factions, 12 maps, and 12 weapons as XDefiant's first year unfolds.