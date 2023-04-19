If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft may extend XDefiant closed beta over "horrible" server experience

News by Wesley Yin-Poole
Ubisoft may extend the XDefiant closed beta over its "horrible" server experience.

Executive producer Mark Rubin took to Twitter to say Ubisoft will discuss the possibility of extending the closed beta, which is due to end on 23rd April.

Ubisoft has issued a raft of updates to the beta in a bid to improve the experience. My own time with the game on PlayStation 5 has been beset with technical issues that have forced me to restart in order to get a match. Ubisoft reacted to progression problems by unlocking everything for all players.

In another tweet, Rubin admitted the server experience has been "horrible", and apologised.

"I know this is a beta and it's good to get all of these issues out of the way now rather than later but I still really wanted everyone to just have a great time and I'm bummed that we've had so many issues," Rubin said.

"Thank you SOOO much for playing and sticking around!"

Free-to-download 6v6 first-person shooter XDefiant is pitched squarely at disgruntled Call of Duty multiplayer fans, and includes features Activision's game has left behind in recent years, such as a classic mini-map, map voting and retaining lobbies between games.

Ian recent took XDefiant for a spin, and you can see the results in the video below.

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

