Ubisoft Forward 2024 time and where to watch

The 2024 Ubisoft Forward showcase is set to give us more details about a number of upcoming Ubisoft games coming out in 2024, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws and what's next for the recently-released XDefiant.

To make sure you don't miss out, we've got the exact Ubisoft Forward time and date below, as well as details and links for where to watch Ubisoft Forward. And if you need a reason to tune into this year's showcase, we've also rounded up everything we know about what's going to be shown at Ubisoft Forward 2024 so you know what to expect.

Ubisoft Forward is one of many big showcases taking place this June, so be sure to check out our full Summer Game Fest 2024 conference schedule to see what else is going on.

Ubisoft Forward time and date

Ubisoft Forward 2024 is on Monday 10th June at 7.30pm (BST) / 11.30am (PDT). For a complete list of when Ubisoft Forward 2024 will be running in other timezones, see below:

UK - 7.30pm (BST)

- 7.30pm (BST) Europe - 8.30pm (CEST)

- 8.30pm (CEST) East Coast US - 2.30pm (EDT)

- 2.30pm (EDT) West Coast US - 11.30am (PDT)

- 11.30am (PDT) Japan - 3.30am Tuesday 11th June (JST)

- 3.30am Tuesday 11th June (JST) Australia - 4.30am Tuesday 11th June (AEST)

Note: this is the start time of the Ubisoft Forward pre-show, which lasts for 30 minutes and directly precedes the main show. Ubisoft has confirmed that this year's pre-show will focus on upcoming updates for its live service games, so if you'd rather skip this section, then you can feel safe showing up at 8pm (BST) / 12pm (PDT) instead.

It’s back ✨



Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! pic.twitter.com/PevpR3rfvH — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 3, 2024

Where to watch Ubisoft Forward 2024

Ubisoft Forward 2024 will be broadcast on Ubisoft's YouTube and Ubisoft's Twitch channels, as well as directly through Ubisoft's Forward website, and its Ubisoft Connect game launcher.

Once Ubisoft put their stream live, we'll also add it here, so you can watch without leaving this page.

On YouTube, you'll have the option to watch with English subtitles, audio description and/or American Sign Language, and trailers for each game shown during the showcase will be available on YouTube afterwards with a variety of different subtitles available.

For those watching on Twitch, you'll be eligible to earn up to nine Twitch drops for different games depending on how long you watch - though you'll need to make sure your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts are linked beforehand in order to take advantage of this.

Join the #UbiForward Challenge for a chance to win Ubisoft+ subscriptions or upcoming PC games!



Sign up and play now until June 10th: https://t.co/ifY6IGOeTr pic.twitter.com/PfZ2em3hb4 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 3, 2024

What to expect from Ubisoft Forward 2024

Ubisoft has been upfront about what's going to be present at Ubisoft Forward 2024, and so far this includes a deeper look at Assassin's Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws and XDefiant.

Some of these games have already been confirmed to be making an appearance at Summer Game Fest, such as Star Wars Outlaws, and it's also common for Ubisoft games to sometimes appear during the Xbox Showcase and Nintendo Direct, too, given their close ties with each company. But even if some games do get shown off ahead of Ubisoft Forward, it's likely that Ubisoft will go deeper on these games than the other showcases, showing us extended gameplay sequences as well as provide us with generally more information about how they work. That's certainly my experience from previous years where Ubisoft's games have shown up across multiple showcases, so I'd imagine it would be the same again this year.

As for what else we might see during Ubisoft Forward 2024, I wouldn't be surprised if we got a glimpse of this year's Just Dance game (replete with dancing panda parade, no doubt), and there will probably be a number of crossover announcements between Ubisoft's different franchises. There sure were a lot of these last year, so it's likely we'll see more of them this year, too.

It's possible we may also get some updates on Prince of Persia. While I'm skeptical about whether we'll hear more on their troubled Sands of Time Remake, I'd wager it's much more likely that we'll get an update on the recently released The Rogue: Prince of Persia (perhaps an upcoming roadmap or new features being added while it's in early access, say), as well as a closer look at the upcoming story DLC for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which is due out before the end of the year.

Will we see more of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's season pass goodies? | Image credit: Ubisoft

We can also wish and hope that we'll get another sneaky peek at Beyond Good & Evil 2, but I'm doubtful it will get a mention at all, given the more immediate, 2024-heavy focus of Ubisoft's currently announced line-up for this year's Forward.

Still, you can never say never in this industry, and fingers crossed there will be at least one or two surprises in there along the way.

Hope you enjoy this year's Ubisoft Forward!