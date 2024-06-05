Summer Game Fest 2024 time and where to watch
The Summer Game Fest 2024 is here to give us a look at upcoming games and updates to released games from across the industry. We already know that Capcom, Bandai Namco and Ubisoft, among many others, will be making an appearance, but what they'll be showing off still remains a mystery.
The quickest way to find out, however, is to watch the show! So, to make sure you don't miss anything, we've got the Summer Game Fest 2024 date and time below as well as links to where to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024. Along with a proper look at what to expect from the Summer Game Fest 2024.
For more showcase times, visit our Summer Game Fest 2024 and other conferences schedule. There we have a list of every conference - both associated with Summer Game Fest and not - to ensure you don't miss anything.
Summer Game Fest 2024 date and time
The Summer Game Fest 2024 is on Friday 7th June at 10pm (BST) / 2pm (PDT). Here's when the Summer Game Fest 2024 will be running in other timezones:
- UK - 10pm (BST)
- Europe - 11pm (CEST)
- East Coast US - 5pm (EDT)
- West Coast US - 2pm (PDT)
- Japan - 6am on Saturday 8th June (JST)
- Australia - 7am on Saturday 8th June (AEST)
As you can see from the above, the Summer Game Fest is occurring quite late in some regions and, in others, in the early morning of Saturday 8th June. For this reason if you're planning on watching the show and we haven't listed your region, we highly recommend using a timezone converter to double check when you'll be able to watch Summer Game Fest. Though there will be a round up of all the announcements here on Eurogamer, so you can always read that instead!
The Summer Game Fest is the first in a jam-packed day (night or early morning) of gaming conferences. It's immediately followed by the Day of the Devs Showcase, which highlights Indie games and will be broadcasted on the same stream as Summer Games Fest. Once that's over Devolver Digital will be running its Devolver Digital show to celebrate everyone's favourite mascot, Volvy. (And to show off some games.) The conference lineup will then finally end with the ALTUS Exclusive Showcase 2 where the focus is solely on Metaphor: ReFantazio.
All of these conferences will be running one after the other and you can find links to them all on our games conference schedule.
Where to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024
You'll be able to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024 on both YouTube and Twitch. On Twitch, the show will be open for co-streaming and there will also be a Twitch drop.
Keep in mind that the Day of the Devs Showcase will be running on the same channels immediately after the Summer Game Fest 2024!
Similar to last year, there might be a chance that you'll also be able to watch the show via X (formally Twitter) and Tiktok.
What to expect from Summer Game Fest 2024
The Summer Game Fest 2024 is going to be two hours long, so make sure you're sitting comfortably if you're planning on watching its entirety. Even more so if you're in a region where the showcase will be running late into the night!
When it comes to who and what might be making an appearance in this year's show, back on Thursday 16th May Geoff Keighley announced via his X (formally Twitter) account that over 55 partners would be making an appearance. This list includes the likes of Sega, Niantic, Bandai Namco, Annapurna Interactive, Capcom and Xbox. Due to this we wouldn't be surprised if we get another look at upcoming titles like the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring.
On Friday 31st May Keighley announced that Ryozo Tsujimoto from Capcom would be making an appearance to discuss Monster Hunter Wilds again via his X account. This was followed by a trailer for the showcase on Sunday 2nd June.
In this trailer we can catch glimpses of footage from Dragon's Dogma 2, Star Wars Outlaws, Palworld and even a snippet of Alan Wake 2 among many others. It's important to note that this trailer is designed to highlight both past and upcoming games, so a title's inclusion doesn't confirm it will be at Summer Game Fest.
Via the official Summer Game Fest X account, we also know the show will include a look at the next instalment in a 2K franchise, Batman: Arkham Shadow, Metaphor: ReFantazio, the Among Us animated series, Dragon Ball: Sparkling! ZERO, The First Descendant, a Honkai: Star Rail update and Dune Awakening.
Though thanks to Summer Game Fest Q&A on Twitch, we know from Keighley himself that this year's show is focused more on updates for existing games rather than new releases. He also stated that there would be at least 10 developers making an appearance during the showcase. There will not be a new GTA 6 trailer. Sorry.
Hope you enjoy Summer Game Fest 2024!