Summer Game Fest 2024 time and where to watch

The Summer Game Fest 2024 is here to give us a look at upcoming games and updates to released games from across the industry. We already know that Capcom, Bandai Namco and Ubisoft, among many others, will be making an appearance, but what they'll be showing off still remains a mystery.

The quickest way to find out, however, is to watch the show! So, to make sure you don't miss anything, we've got the Summer Game Fest 2024 date and time below as well as links to where to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024. Along with a proper look at what to expect from the Summer Game Fest 2024.

For more showcase times, visit our Summer Game Fest 2024 and other conferences schedule. There we have a list of every conference - both associated with Summer Game Fest and not - to ensure you don't miss anything.

Summer Game Fest 2024 date and time The Summer Game Fest 2024 is on Friday 7th June at 10pm (BST) / 2pm (PDT). Here's when the Summer Game Fest 2024 will be running in other timezones: UK - 10pm (BST)

- 10pm (BST) Europe - 11pm (CEST)

- 11pm (CEST) East Coast US - 5pm (EDT)

- 5pm (EDT) West Coast US - 2pm (PDT)

- 2pm (PDT) Japan - 6am on Saturday 8th June (JST)

- 6am on Saturday 8th June (JST) Australia - 7am on Saturday 8th June (AEST) See you in 3 days for #SummerGameFest grand kickoff live at 2p PT / 5p ET at https://t.co/gO9QVWFCdl pic.twitter.com/ZWPXYrey6p — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 4, 2024 As you can see from the above, the Summer Game Fest is occurring quite late in some regions and, in others, in the early morning of Saturday 8th June. For this reason if you're planning on watching the show and we haven't listed your region, we highly recommend using a timezone converter to double check when you'll be able to watch Summer Game Fest. Though there will be a round up of all the announcements here on Eurogamer, so you can always read that instead! The Summer Game Fest is the first in a jam-packed day (night or early morning) of gaming conferences. It's immediately followed by the Day of the Devs Showcase, which highlights Indie games and will be broadcasted on the same stream as Summer Games Fest. Once that's over Devolver Digital will be running its Devolver Digital show to celebrate everyone's favourite mascot, Volvy. (And to show off some games.) The conference lineup will then finally end with the ALTUS Exclusive Showcase 2 where the focus is solely on Metaphor: ReFantazio. All of these conferences will be running one after the other and you can find links to them all on our games conference schedule. Key #SummerGameFest events on June 7-10:



🟠 Friday: #SummerGameFest Live Show, Day of Devs, Devolver Direct



🟠Sat: Future of Play, Wholesome Direct, Latin American Games, Women Led Games



🟠Sun: Xbox Games Showcase



🟠 Monday: Ubisoft Forward



Watch at https://t.co/gO9QVWFCdl — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 1, 2024

Where to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024 You'll be able to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024 on both YouTube and Twitch. On Twitch, the show will be open for co-streaming and there will also be a Twitch drop. Keep in mind that the Day of the Devs Showcase will be running on the same channels immediately after the Summer Game Fest 2024! Similar to last year, there might be a chance that you'll also be able to watch the show via X (formally Twitter) and Tiktok. Image credit: Summer Game Fest