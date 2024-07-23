Assassin's Creed Shadows team acknowledges elements "that have caused concern" among Japanese fans

The development team behind Assassin's Creed Shadows has apologised for elements in the game's marketing campaign so far that have jarred with some Japanese fans - and said the game will "keep evolving" as it heads towards launch in November.

Ubisoft's statement, released via social media today in both English and Japanese, is fairly unspecific about what exactly it is apologising for - other than noting that "some elements in our promotional materials have caused concern within the Japanese community".

Earlier this month, Ubisoft apologised for artwork featured in the game's Collector's Edition that included the logo of a modern day re-enactment group.

Perhaps surprisingly, the statement goes on to specifically highlight the character of Yasuke, a lightning rod for controversy from some quarters who are unhappy at the portrayal of the historical Black samurai and his inclusion as one of Shadows' two protagonists.

Last month, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot spoke out to condemn "malicious and personal online attacks" directed at Assassin's Creed Shadows' development team in the wake of the game's reveal.

Assassin's Creed boss Marc-Alexis Coté has also addressed the matter, and how he reacted to a tweet from billionaire X and Tesla owner Elon Musk criticising diversity in game design.

"While we strive for authenticity in everything we do, Assassin's Creed games are works of fiction inspired by real historical events and figures," Ubisoft's statement today reads.

"From its inception, the series has taken creative license and incorporated fantasy elements to craft engaging and immersive experiences. The representation of Yasuke in our game is an illustration of this. His unique and mysterious life made him an ideal candidate to tell an Assassin's Creed story with the setting of Feudal Japan as a backdrop.

"While Yasuke is depicted as a samurai in Assassin's Creed Shadows, we acknowledge this is a matter of debate and discussion. We have woven this carefully into our narrative and with our other lead character, the Japanese shinobi Naoe, who is equally important in the game, our dual protagonists provide players with different gameplay styles."

The statement notes that Ubisoft has collaborated with numerous "external consultants, historians, researches and internal teams at Ubisoft Japan", but says anyone external to the company was "in no way responsible for the decisions that are taken by the creative teams in the interests of gameplay and entertainment".

Criticism therefore should not be directed at "collaborators, both internal and external", the statement requests.

Ubisoft closes by encouraging fans to continue sharing their feedback "respectfully".