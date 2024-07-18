Ubisoft delays Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence beyond March 2025

Ubisoft has announced delays for Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence, its two upcoming free-to-play mobile shooters, as part of its latest first-quarter earnings report, which is says marks a "solid start" to the current financial year.

Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence - a 5v5 competitive FPS and third-person, open-world "shooter RPG", respectively - were both originally due to launch some time before the end of its current financial year on 31st March 2025. However, the publisher has now delayed both games out of that window to give their development teas the "necessary time to ensure that these experiences deliver on expectations with optimised KPIs in the context of a demanding yet very large market."

Both titles - which Ubisoft is referring to as "triple-A" mobile games - were announced back in 2022, and have hosted closed beta since then.

Beyond those delays, Ubisoft's latest earnings report sees the publisher in a buoyant mood, describing its Q1 results as a "solid start" to its current financial year, with net bookings "above target". CEO Yves Guillemot called the results proof the company was "on the right track" after its disappointing results for its 2022-23 year which saw the company cancel a raft of projects and adopt a strategy "increased cautiousness over the coming years".

Some of its Q1 success can be attributed to the launch of its free-to-play shooter XDefiant back in May, which Ubisoft says got off to an "encouraging" start, managing to attract 10m players in its first two weeks of release. Rainbow Six Siege is also said to have seen "very strong year-on-year growth" as far as player activity and monetisation goes, while the The Crew Motorfest has seen "solid engagement".

As for Assassin's Creed, it continues to be a big winner for Ubisoft; the series is said to have "overperformed" this quarter, with sales getting a boost from Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows announcement. The company is even reporting its critically panned pirate adventure Skull and Bones continues to "perform well" in terms of engagement and annual revenue per user. All that has led to net bookings of €290m, ahead of its €275m target.

As for what's next, Ubisoft says it's "too early" to talk about its next financial year, but we do at least known Anno 117: Pax Romana, the next entry in its long-running strategy series, is due in 2025. Up first, though, are Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows, launching on 30th August and 15th November respectively.