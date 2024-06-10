The Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase has drawn to close. Don't worry if you missed it, though, as we're about to go over everything which made an appearance during the showcase. From major releases to updates for existing titles to Assassin's Creed - because this is Ubisoft Forward and there has to be Assassin's Creed news. It's the law.

You'll find all of the announcements below, along with their accompanying trailers, for everything shown during Ubisoft Forward 2024.

Rocksmith+

While the Ubisoft Forward 2024 pre-show actually began with a dicussion about Skull and Bones water mechanics, the first proper game trailer we got was for Rocksmith+, a game designed to teach you how to play the guitar. Well, it can now also teach you how to play the piano. You can try RockSmith+ for free on PlayStation 4 and 5.

This Bed We Made

Next came This Bed We Made from Lowbirth Games, one of several indie games which got a pre-show spot as they are "supported" by Ubisoft. Here you play as a maid who has a bad habit of looking through the belongings of the people staying at the hotel she works for. Yet, someone seems to be watching her in return...

This Bed We Made can be played now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox.

Just Dance VR

Just Dance is a Ubisoft Forward staple and this time we got a look at Just Dance VR. It will be released on 15th October 2024 on Meta Quest 3.

Monopoly

It was then time for a game which has been the root of many a family fight: Monopoly. If you fancy playing Monopoly digitally rather than as a board game (very helpful if you've lost the little hat), it launches in September on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox.

King of The Hat

King of The Hat is a platform fighting game, with an Arcade Mode too. It even has Hat Golf. (Yes, that's a thing.) If this pixel art game has caught your eye, you can play King of The Hat now on PC.

Rainbow 6 Siege

Next up came a trailer for Rainbow 6 Siege giving some insight into the latest goings on for this multiplayer first-person shooter. Rainbow 6 Siege is out now on PC, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

Biomorph

It was then time for Biomorph. Here you'll be tasked with rebuilding a fallen city and have the ability to enter the bodies of the foes you encounter. If you fancy playing Biomorph, then you don't need to wait as it's available on PC and Nintendo Switch now.

Battle Core Arena

It was multiplayer time again with a look at Battle Core Arena. Here you play as a ball and have to knock out other players out of the arena. Battle Core Arena is available for free in early access on PC now.

For Honor

It was then time to head to feudal Japan for a look at the upcoming new For Honor season. Entitled The Muramasa Blade, it will arrive on the 13th June 2024.

Assassin Creed Mirage

Our first piece of Assassin's Creed for the showcase came next, reminding us that you can now play Assassin's Creed Mirage on iOS. This includes iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Max, iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 starts its new season tomorrow, on 11th June. This season will include The Summit, Countdown, seasonal manhunts and the ability for all players to reach Level 40 for endgame content.

Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft Forward 2024 properly began with a look at Star Wars Outlaws gameplay. It gave us a look at space combat, stealth and how you might choose to explore the galaxy as you go about different missions, among other activities.

Star Wars Outlaws sees you playing as Kay Vess, a thief trying to make her fortune in a wide galaxy with the help of Nix - her merqaal best friend. Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Outlaws is the first open world Star Wars game and will see you traversing a variety of locations.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on 30th August 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. You'll be able to play Star Wars Outlaws in early access on 27th August 2024 through Ubisoft+.

Let's start with the gameplay showcase:

And now the Star Wars Outlaws trailer:

For more, you can read our Star Wars Outlaws hands-on preview right now.

XDefiant

XDefiant is Ubisoft's free-to-play arena shooter, which was released last month. Here we got a look at what's on its way in XDefiant Season 1, including a Capture The Flag mode, ranked progression, new weapons, a new faction called GSK and one new map per month, such as Clubhouse.

Season 1 of XDefiant will be arriving on 2nd July 2024. You can play XDefiant on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Skull and Bones

Here we got a look at Season 2, Chorus of Havoc, which is currently running. This season sees two new villians take to the seas, updates to fleet management, ship upgrades, a new sea monster called The Megalodon Lestari, a new ship called The Brig and new game modes for both solo and PVE.

We also got a look at the upcoming Season 3 - Into the Dragon's Wake. This seasosn will include a new sea lord, 5v5 PVP mode and a new sea monster, the Flying Dragon.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

It's the 35th anniversary of the Prince of Persia franchise and, to celebrate, Ubisoft brought us three announcements. The first was for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, with news that the Divine Trails update is now available. Among other things, this update offers new amulets, outfits, the ability to revisit bosses and both puzzle and combat challenges. Story DLC, entitled Mask of Darkness, will arrive in September 2024.

The Rogue Prince of Persia

It was then time to take a look at upcoming The Temple of Fire update for The Rogue Prince of Persia. This update will bring new mods and weapons to the early access roguelight.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

The last Prince of Persia reveal was that the remake of The Sands of Time will be released in 2026. Time to get hyped as they say. (Even if the trailer just includes some sand and a candle.)

Avatar: Froniters of Pandora

It was back to science-fiction with a look at DLC for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The first story DLC, entitled The Sky Breaker, will arrive on 16th July 2024. It will be available in the game's season pass and once again sees you fighting the humans who are determined to control Pandora.

The Crew Motorfest

Next it was racing time in The Crew Motorfest. Here we learned that the upcoming Season 4 in July 2024 will be focused around car customisation. We were also given a look at the seasons for the upcoming year, including the reveal that Season 5 will include a new island, Maui, for free and include Made in Japan 2. The Chase Squad will also be arriving in November 2024.

Anno 117: Pax Romana

It was then time for some Anno 117: Pax Romana news. Here we learned that the game will be released in 2025 on both PC and console. You'll also be able to choose your starting province - be it in the heart of the Roman Empire or on the outskirts in a dangerous land known as Albion. (Who'd want to live there?)

There will be a dedicated Anno 117: Pax Romana livestream on 18th June 2024 if you'd like the learn more.

Brawlhalla

We then got a quick slate of games, while some had been present during the pre-show, three titles made their first appearance during Ubisoft Forward 2024. Since I'm a bit of a completionist, let's take a look...

The first was Brawlhalla - a free-to-play fighting game known for having a variety of cross-over characters from different franchises.

Trackmania

Trackmania - a racing game for what looks like toy cars - is getting a selection of new tracks, including Snow. Exciting...

Riders Republic

Skaters will be able to enjoy a new season in Riders Republic on June 19th 2024.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows takes the series to feudal Japan. Here you'll follow Naoe, an assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, an Africian samurai based upon a historical figure with the same name. Together Naoe and Yasuke will travel across Japan during the late Sengoku period. Who you play as will also determine your combat style; Naoe offering that traditional stealth-based Assassin's Creed gameplay, while Yasuke prefers to approach fights head on. The game even has a full year style where the gameworld will change in time with the seasons and weather.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on 15th November for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will be available in early access via Ubisoft+ on 12th November 2024.

We were treated to two gameplay showcases. Let's start with the extended gameplay walkthrough::

And now the combat and stealth:

Hope a game caught your eye during the Ubisoft Forward 2024! Unless it was Beyond Good and Evil 2, then bad luck I guess. (Personally I'm just happy I got through this showcase without any tech issues. Unlike the last two...)