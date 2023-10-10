If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft delays free-to-play shooter XDefiant again

To address "inconsistencies in the game experience".

Four characters in XDefiant geared up looking towards the camera
Image credit: Ubisoft
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Ubisoft has delayed its upcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant yet again, citing "inconsistencies in the game experience".

The "inconsistencies" surfaced during the game's Public Test Session, designed to test the public servers, which happened on 28th September.

"We've made the hard decision to delay the Preseason of XDefiant," Ubisoft said in a statement, in order to address the issues found.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

Executive producer Mark Rubin shared a longer statement on X, formerly Twitter. "A great example of feedback from the [Public Test Session] was around movement feeling off," he explained, and attributed the issue to frame spikes.

Ubisoft has not shared an updated window of when XDefiant is expected to launch now, but says it will "share more information about Preseason and testing as it comes".

XDefiant was initially given a tentative release window of summer this year, before it was delayed into a "likely" October release due to console certification issues. There's no word yet on when it may eventually arrive.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch