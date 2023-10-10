Ubisoft delays free-to-play shooter XDefiant again

Ubisoft has delayed its upcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant yet again, citing "inconsistencies in the game experience".

The "inconsistencies" surfaced during the game's Public Test Session, designed to test the public servers, which happened on 28th September.

"We've made the hard decision to delay the Preseason of XDefiant," Ubisoft said in a statement, in order to address the issues found.

Executive producer Mark Rubin shared a longer statement on X, formerly Twitter. "A great example of feedback from the [Public Test Session] was around movement feeling off," he explained, and attributed the issue to frame spikes.

Ubisoft has not shared an updated window of when XDefiant is expected to launch now, but says it will "share more information about Preseason and testing as it comes".

XDefiant was initially given a tentative release window of summer this year, before it was delayed into a "likely" October release due to console certification issues. There's no word yet on when it may eventually arrive.