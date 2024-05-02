Latest Helldivers 2 Warbond is preparing us for a cold reception

It's getting cold in here, so put on all your clothes. So says Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead, which has just debuted its latest Warbond: Polar Patriots.

The game's next premium Warbond is set to arrive on 9th May, and offers up a number of new weapons, armour and capes (including one called Dissident's Nightmare, which sounds, erm, yeah...). All of this upcoming clobber looks suitable for the Star Wars planet of Hoth. There is a real deep-freeze energy to the whole collection.

As for cost, it is likely that Polar Patriots will set Helldivers back 1000 Super Credits, as with the game's previous Premium Warbonds.

So, what exactly does this Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond contain? Well, along with some new emotes ("We know our brave, heroic soldiers like to bust out a new move right in the middle of ferocious battles - no matter the deadly risk"), there is also the following to look forward to:

Firepower

AR-61 Tenderizer: A real tentacle-tearer. This high calibre assault rifle has awesome stopping power but limited magazine size, so make each shot count. Unpatriotic "banter" shots are not advisable.

SMG-72 Pummeler: A slower rate of fire than your other SMGs but these concussive rounds will leave your enemies dazed, confused, and still very ugly. Good things come to Helldivers who wait.

PLAS-101 Purifier: Set the trap. Hold the trigger. Let them charge at you. Smile. They're getting closer. Smile again. Closer. Smile. Closer. Smile. Closer... and release the trigger. S.P.L.A.T. The longer you can hold your nerve, and the trigger, the bigger the damage.

Secondary weapons / Utility Booster

G-13 Incendiary Impact: Don't waste time reading the instructions, lob it at the enemy and run. This thing detonates on impact and ignites the area in white phosphorus, so make sure you - and your allies - are not standing around having a chat.

P-113 Verdict: The guys in R&D love this one. Gas-operated, semi-automatic, and chambers the largest centerfire cartridge of any lunpistol of its kind. "Rapid Deliberation", they call it. Quick-draw to look cool in front of your squad.

Motivational Shocks: Literally shocks Helldivers back into action after being hit and slowed by sneaky, unjust attacks like the revolting bug acid vomit. Won't help you much with area effects like EMS strikes, though.

Armour

CW-36 Winter Warrior: Blend into snowy environments with perfect camouflage. The enemy will never see you coming, until it's far too late. Ah the sweet smell of stealth. Passive boost - Serve-assisted.

CW-22 Kodiak: Thoroughly pressure-tested by patriotic volunteers as part of the Test Subjects for Super Earth Citizen Advancement Programme. Their sacrifice shall not be forgotten. Passive boost - Fortified.

CW-4 Arctic Ranger: Features a nifty utility belt boasting handy pockets that can be filled with any number of things - pocket knives, mementoes, interesting rocks, Terminid tentacles, bits of bots, etc.

Capes

Dissident's Nightmare: Scientifically proven to be "terrifying" to dissent-afflicted citizens during extensive testing in Patriotic Rehabilitation Centres.

Pinions of Everlasting Glory: All but ensures ascension to the immortal ranks of those enshrined in the Super Earth Digital Archive of Valorous Acts.

Order of the Venerated Ballot: Adorned with the insignia of the Order of the Venerated Ballot - a Ministry-sanctioned Patriot's Club for citizens pledging to preserve the sanctity of voting.

Image credit: Arrowhead

"Keep your cool, drop the temperature and drop some ice cold justice out there, Helldivers! See you planetside," Arrowhead closed.

Elsewhere in the game, earlier this week the developer added another way for Helldivers 2 players to die by friendly fire (because we weren't doing that enough as it is). Now, shots that ricochet from heavy armoured enemies will "properly" hit the Helldiver who fired them.

"Trigger discipline is highly recommended," Arrowhead warned at the time. Duly noted!