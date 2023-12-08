Untitled Goose Game developer announces online co-op puzzler Big Walk

House House, the developer of Untitled Goose Game, has announced its next game called Big Walk at The Game Awards tonight.

House House describes Big Walk as a co-op online "walker-talker" in its press release, where players will need to work together to solve puzzles and explore the environment. The game will be set on an island inspired by Wilsons Promontary National Park located in the south of mainland Australia.

Players will be able to take their time and get in some beach fun or go camping with friends in between solving puzzles.

The game will use a "rich proximity voice chat system" according to House House, and players will have to come up with ways of communicating using a range of tools.

This is exactly the kind of thing my sister and I would love, so I'm very excited to see more of Big Walk. I haven't quite figured out if you play as an odd humanoid bird, or maybe some snowmen that have managed to gain sentience, but I like it.

Big Walk will be published by Panic, and is scheduled for release in 2025 on Steam and Epic Games Store.