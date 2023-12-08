Inscryption developer Daniel Mullins returns with Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

Daniel Mullins - the creator behind the acclaimed likes of Inscryption and The Hex - is back with a sequel to his celebrated 2016 oddity Pony Island. It's called Pony Island 2: Panda Circus and is coming Steam at some currently undisclosed future point.

The original Pony Island - a genre-shifting delve into a demonically possessed arcade cabinet - was emphatically not about ponies (well, not exactly), and its sequel promises to continue that tradition, offering a "phantasmagorical voyage through time, myth, divinity, and video game".

This time around, you're cast as a young nomad doomed to live out their untimely death within The Earth Prison. The goal, explains Mullins over on Pony Island 2's newly revealed Steam page, is to "escape the lordly deities of the underworld with your soul, and your sanity, intact."

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus announcement trailer.

Along the way, you'll be bargaining for your soul, beating or breaking the games of the underworld's deities with "naught but your steed, your thumb drive, and your wits", and you might even eventually become your destiny - or transcend it.

Unsurprisingly, given Mullins' past record, Pony Island 2's announcement trailer looks absolutely wild - I'm not even going to attempt to speculate about what's going on in there - but all (or at least some) should be revealed when it arrives at some unspecified future time.