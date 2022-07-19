Inscryption's PlayStation debut now has a release date

BAFTA Award winner Inscryption now has a release date on PlayStation. Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that the deck-builder roguelike game will be out on 30th August on PS4 and PS5.

As we've previously reported, the game will have PlayStation-exclusive features, such as haptic feedback, to ensure you feel the weight of every card you play.

Inscryption on PlayStation announcement trailer.

This marks Inscryption's first release on consoles, so if you haven't given it a try yet, we would highly recommend it. The game earned an Essential rating from Bertie in Eurogamer's Inscryption review when the game first released last year on PC.

And if you've already braced yourself against Leshy, now's as good a time as any to return to that cabin in the woods and deal yourself a deck of fun, mystery, and horror.