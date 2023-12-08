If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Matthew McConaughey to make his video game debut in sci-fi RPG Exodus

Alright, alright, alright.

Screenshot from Exodus, an upcoming sci-fi RPG
Image credit: Archetype Entertainment
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Matthew McConaughey popped up at the Game Awards this evening to announce he is going to be in a video game.

The actor will be part of Exodus, the upcoming game from Archetype Entertainment, although he remained coy about what his role will actually be.

Exodus is described as an "epic new sci-fi action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) franchise" by the developer

"BECOME THE TRAVELLER," the team implores over on Exodus' new site. "Having fled a dying Earth, humanity has found a new home in a hostile galaxy. Here, we are the underdogs, fighting our final battle for survival. You are the Traveller, humanity's last hope."

You can see a trailer for it all below.

EXODUS Cinematic Reveal Trailer.

As for the developer, Archetype Entertainment, you may recall, is a video game studio from Wizards of the Coast. It is headed up by two ex-BioWare veterans.

Elsewhere in the show, we got the news that God of War Ragnarök is getting a free roguelike Valhalla expansion.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Exodus

Video Game

Related topics
RPG
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments