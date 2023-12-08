Matthew McConaughey to make his video game debut in sci-fi RPG Exodus

Matthew McConaughey popped up at the Game Awards this evening to announce he is going to be in a video game.

The actor will be part of Exodus, the upcoming game from Archetype Entertainment, although he remained coy about what his role will actually be.

Exodus is described as an "epic new sci-fi action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) franchise" by the developer

"BECOME THE TRAVELLER," the team implores over on Exodus' new site. "Having fled a dying Earth, humanity has found a new home in a hostile galaxy. Here, we are the underdogs, fighting our final battle for survival. You are the Traveller, humanity's last hope."

You can see a trailer for it all below.

EXODUS Cinematic Reveal Trailer.

As for the developer, Archetype Entertainment, you may recall, is a video game studio from Wizards of the Coast. It is headed up by two ex-BioWare veterans.

Elsewhere in the show, we got the news that God of War Ragnarök is getting a free roguelike Valhalla expansion.