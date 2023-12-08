If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rise of the Ronin gets March release date, pre-order start later this month

Coming from Team Ninja.

rise-of-the-ronin-screenshot-ryoma
Image credit: Team Ninja
Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Rise of the Ronin will release on 22nd March, 2024. As already confirmed, it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

At this evening's Game Awards, we got a new trailer for Rise of Ronin, which is coming from Team Ninja.

"Japan at the end of the 19th century was characterised by the fall of the Tokugawa Shogunate, a period of oppression and stagnation," reads the trailer's description.

"Explore the vast world of late-Edo period Japan by horse and glider, while battling foes using a wide range of weapons and equipment - melee weapons like swords and spears, as well as ranged weapons like firearms and thrown weapons."

You can have a watch below.

Rise of the Ronin - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 Games.

You can pre-order Rise of the Ronin from 14th December. The standard edition of the game will retail for £69.99/ $69.99 / €79.99/ ¥8,980.

There will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, which will cost £79.99/ $79.99 / €89.99/ ¥9,980. This will include the base game, of course, as well as all the pre-order incentives and Iga Ninja's Staff, Toyokuni Paired Swords, Bando Warrior Armour set and Japanese Formal Wear set.

You can see how this all looks below.

Image credit: Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin

Video Game

