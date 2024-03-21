Rise of the Ronin longhouse including remodel system and where to find furnitures

Between missions in Rise of the Ronin, to unwind from all the political drama and forget about the deadly situations you’ve been through, you can hang out at your longhouses.

As the story progresses in Rise of the Ronin, having a base of operation becomes a necessity for you and your allies. Although the place might not look as glamorous as the ones in other titles, longhouses have some great features that you can take advantage of from buffs to meet up with other characters.

In this guide, we help you navigate the longhouse system in Rise of the Ronin, explaining how the longhouse works, how to activate its buffs, and other functions.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Rise of the Ronin longhouses explained The longhouses work as personal spaces for you that give access to many features. You unlock the first longhouse during the Follow Your Blade Twin mission, but you get others as you progress in the game. In the longhouses, you have access to many functions. You can store items and send your Pilgrim Dog to look for money. In the Relax menu, you can wait time pass in case you need to be in a specific moment of the day to start a mission, find the option to respec your character as well change their appearance or the appearance of your equipment. The Talk menu allows you to interact with the characters visiting the longhouse at that moment. Talking to them is important in case you want to increase the bond level with them. This is possible by giving a gift to them and this is only possible in the longhouses.

Rise of the Ronin longhouse Remodel system explained The third and one of the most important features of longhouses is the Remodel system. By using it, you set weapons, hanging scrolls or paintings on the wall, and display accessories in the house to activate special buffs. The effects are listed below: Weapons: Buffs the drop rate of weapons of the same type as the one displayed.

Buffs the drop rate of weapons of the same type as the one displayed. Scrolls and paintings: Increase the acquisition of many elements, from coins, weapon proficiency, items from money sacks, and items dropped from enemies.

Increase the acquisition of many elements, from coins, weapon proficiency, items from money sacks, and items dropped from enemies. Accessories: Using them increases the frequency a determined type of character will visit your longhouse. The buffs gained from the weapons are great if you are still looking for a good one to use of a specific type. Sometimes you have a great katana but what you really need is a polearm. The scrolls and paintings will help you farm money or Skill Points from the weapon proficiency. Lastly, accessories are crucial to develop bonds since the characters who visit you are completely random.