How to get Skill Points and Rare Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin

Increasing and improving the skills that your character has access to in Rise of the Ronin depends on you using Skill Points to unlock and progress through the skill trees.

There are four skill trees in Rise of the Ronin, each focusing on one main stat: Strength, Dexterity, Charm, and Intellect. Depending on the skill, you might need regular Skill Points or Rare Skill Points to unlock. Study each skill tree and select the best abilities for your playstyle before spending all your points.

If you’re aiming to complete the skill trees to get the high-tier abilities, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, you learn how to earn Skill Points and how you get Rare Skill Points.

Skill Points and Rare Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin explained In Rise of the Ronin, there are two categories of Skill Points. Both of them are spent in the skill trees to unlock abilities and upgrade them. But some nodes will require a certain number of regular Skill Points, while others require Rare Skill Points. One of the main differences between them, besides the methods to obtain them, is that you can use regular Skill Points in any of the four skill trees in the game. On the other hand, you need the Rare Skill Points of the corresponding type to use. For example, to unlock an ability in the Intellect skill tree that requires three Intellect Rare Skill Points, you can’t use regular Skill Points instead.