As you progress in Rise of the Ronin, enemies become stronger and capable of killing you with devastating combos. To better prepare yourself for these situations, you want to level up fast.

Although Rise of the Ronin focuses on action, giving you the chance to play as a deadly fighter who can master a fair number of combat styles, the game utilizes a progression system based on levels and skill points. While reflexes to quickly input commands are important in the game, you will still need to work on leveling up your character to increase base stats.

In this guide, we explain how to level up fast in Rise of the Ronin, covering how you can gain more experience and the difference between regular and Karma experience points.

Earning experience and Karma in Rise of the Ronin explained Rise of the Ronin has a multilayered system of progression that involves gaining experience to level up your character. In the game, there are two types of experience points, the regular one which is needed to increase your level, and the Karma experience. While the former gives you only Skill Points, the latter rewards you with Skill and Rare Skill Points. As you might have expected, killing enemies is the main source of experience for both systems. When it comes to the regular experience points, you also gain these when you complete missions. On the other hand, you can only get Karma points by defeating enemies. Another major difference between these two types of experience points is that when you die, some of the Karma points you had are lost. There is, however, a way to reclaim them. To do so, you need to defeat or land a critical hit on the enemy who defeated you. In case you die before any of these two scenarios are secured, you lose those Karma points.