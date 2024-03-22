How to complete the rescue the ronin side mission in Rise of the Ronin

In Tobe, one of the early regions you get to explore in Rise of the Ronin, there’s a mission without a name but listed only as ???.

Although many locations and objectives are indicated on the Rise of the Ronin map, not all icons point to the exact location of where to start the activity. With the ??? quest, this is exactly the case. While looking for how to complete this quest might sound like too much effort, the rewards can make it worth it.

In case you want to know how to rescue the ronin in Tobe, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, you will find the exact locations from where you can enter the place to start the quest and an explainer on the rewards that you gain.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Rise of the Ronin rescue the ronin in the ??? mission explained There is a Level 12 quest in Tobe that, when selected, shows no name, only ???. The description says you need to help a ronin, but, if you travel to the location where the mission icon is on the map, there is nothing. This is because the NPC is underground. There are two entrances to the cave where the character is. The first is the cave entrance, a little bit south of where the icon is. Using this route forces you to engage in direct combat, losing the surprise factor. In case you’re up to the challenge, just walk in from the front door. On the other hand, if you want to assassinate enemies inside the cave to clear the place quicker, then you should try using the second entrance. North from where the mission icon is, there is an opening on the ground from where you can see the group of enemies and the NPC you’re looking for. You can jump and already take down the archer who is alone. Once inside, you just need to fight alongside the other ronin and finish all the enemies to complete the mission.