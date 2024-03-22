Rise of the Ronin fugitives locations and rewards
Hone your fighting skills by facing masters of multiple martial arts.
There are many secondary missions in Rise of the Ronin, but when it comes to testing your sword skills, hunting fugitives is the best one.
As your character explores Japan presented by Rise of the Ronin, you discover hidden shrines at the top of a hill or learn how to silently approach distrusting cats. These are only two examples of all the activities that make the world of the game feel alive.
Now, if you enjoy the combat in the game and want to practice as much as you can, then we’ve got you covered. This guide explains the Rise of the Ronin fugitive system, including the location of fugitives who teach you new combat styles when you hunt them.
Rise of the Ronin fugitives explained
Fugitives are minibosses in Rise of the Ronin. They are among the strongest enemies in the game and each of them utilizes a specific combat style. Challenging them means dealing with enemies who use unique movesets which sometimes can be quite deadly.
Most regions in the game have at least one of them and they stay hidden until you either directly locate them or open the map by completing the Public Order events. Fugitives are often followed by a group of weaker enemies so you should consider the best strategy to attack before seeing yourself surrounded by many enemies.
Defeating fugitives is not only a good side activity because you can fight strong enemies. As you hunt them, a series of items become available for you to buy using Silver Coins. To do so, you need to visit the Official NPC who stays in the Grand Villa. Among the items offered, there are pieces of equipment, Treatesis – which gives you Skill Points – and furniture.
Rise of the Ronin fugitives locations and rewards
Defeating fugitives comes with lots of advantages and one of them is all the possible rewards you can get. Besides making more items available to exchange for Silver Coins with the Official NPC, hunting fugitives might give you some great pieces of equipment and unlock new combat styles.
Having more combat styles at your disposal not only gives you variety and a chance to experiment with new moves for your favorite weapon, but it also helps you when dealing with enemies and the different weapons they use. Some of these combat styles are automatically unlocked once you defeat a specific fugitive.
Listed below you can find all the fugitives you need to defeat to unlock combat styles. The other fugitives whose names don’t appear in our list are still worth hunting down but the rewards are fewer, making them less of a priority.
Temple-Crasher Yosuke
- Reward: Hoshin-ryu Combat Style for greatsword.
- Location: Ishikawa.
Kipp the Carrier
- Reward: British Training Combat Style for sabre.
- Location: Honmoku. You only find him during the night.
Mounton the Undercover Lover
- Reward: French Training Combat Style for bayonet.
- Location: Motomachi.
Loan Shark Takenoshin
- Reward: Qing Combat Style for oxtail blade.
- Location: Miyozaki.
Punch-Drunk Kanta
- Reward: Shinto Munen-ryu Combat Style for katana.
- Location: Yoshida-Shinden.
Gennai Inoko
- Reward: Tennen Rishin-ryu Combat Style for greatsword.
- Location: Honcho.
Wild Tiger Mio
- Reward: Hokushin Itto-ryu Combat Style for polearm.
- Location: Kariba.
Green-Eyed Sanzaemon
- Reward: Kiheitai Combat Style for oxtail blade.
- Location:Hodogaya.
Shirodayu Shiramine
- Reward: Kiheitai Combat Style for bayonet.
- Location: Hodogaya.
