Rise of the Ronin fugitives locations and rewards

There are many secondary missions in Rise of the Ronin, but when it comes to testing your sword skills, hunting fugitives is the best one.

As your character explores Japan presented by Rise of the Ronin, you discover hidden shrines at the top of a hill or learn how to silently approach distrusting cats. These are only two examples of all the activities that make the world of the game feel alive.

Now, if you enjoy the combat in the game and want to practice as much as you can, then we’ve got you covered. This guide explains the Rise of the Ronin fugitive system, including the location of fugitives who teach you new combat styles when you hunt them.

Rise of the Ronin fugitives explained Fugitives are minibosses in Rise of the Ronin. They are among the strongest enemies in the game and each of them utilizes a specific combat style. Challenging them means dealing with enemies who use unique movesets which sometimes can be quite deadly. Most regions in the game have at least one of them and they stay hidden until you either directly locate them or open the map by completing the Public Order events. Fugitives are often followed by a group of weaker enemies so you should consider the best strategy to attack before seeing yourself surrounded by many enemies. Defeating fugitives is not only a good side activity because you can fight strong enemies. As you hunt them, a series of items become available for you to buy using Silver Coins. To do so, you need to visit the Official NPC who stays in the Grand Villa. Among the items offered, there are pieces of equipment, Treatesis – which gives you Skill Points – and furniture.