Rise of the Ronin guides, tips and tricks
Everything you need to master Rise of the Ronin in one place.
Rise of the Ronin is the new PlayStation 5 exclusive title set in 19th century Japan, where your character follows and affects the changes in the country as they try to succeed in a personal endeavor.
Developed by Team Ninja, the studio behind other action-role playing games such as Nioh and Wo Longo, Rise of the Ronin focuses on giving you a giant world to explore and many possibilities on how to approach combat. Create your character and master the combat style you prefer to thrive in a world painted by blood.
Considering the size of this game and the number of systems it has, tackling it without guidance might be overwhelming to many. To assist you in exploring this game, we’ve listed all of our Rise of the Ronin guides below. We also selected some Rise of the Ronin tips and tricks to make your life easier.
Before you start checking the guides, keep in mind that some of them may contain spoilers.
Now, in case you’re still considering whether you should start this new adventure, check Eurogamer’s Rise of the Ronin review.
On this page:
Rise of the Ronin guides list: All of our Rise of the Ronin guides
Below you'll find all of our Rise of the Ronin guides:
Combat and Character:
Weapons:
Missions:
Bosses and Enemies:
Exploration:
Other Features:
Rise of the Ronin tips and tricks
Here you can find some Rise of the Ronin tips and tricks to make you the best fighter in Japan:
- Parrying is all about animation - While defeating an enemy in Rise of the Ronin sums up to depleting their life bar completely, one of the strategies you can use to kill them faster is to reduce their posture bar as well by parrying their attacks. Called counterspark in the game, this seems harder than it really is. If you’re having difficulties, the best way to practice deflecting attacks is by paying attention to the enemy’s animation. When the attack is about to hit you, parry the attack.
- If you can’t parry, then dodge attacks - Although parrying attacks is great and makes you feel really good, you don’t have to counterspark all the time. In Rise of the Ronin, you can dodge most attacks with ease, so if deflecting is not your thing, just walk away from the enemy’s attacks and you will be fine.
- Don’t be afraid of facing large groups of enemies - In Rise of the Ronin, there are many situations where you need to fight with three or more enemies at the same time. This might sound like a terrible scenario, but the game makes it fair and only one enemy tends to attack you. The others stay close and might swing one attack at you, but in general, they will simply watch you. Focus on the one who is attacking you and wipe out the group!
- Complete Bond Missions - There are three types of missions in the game. Besides the Ronin Missions, which will progress the story, the second best type for you to invest time is the Bond Missions. These are quests that you run with characters with whom you have established bonds and completing them increases your rank with them. Bond Missions are actually extremely important because some of them unlock or level up combat styles.
- Use Grappling hook in combat - One of the tools you have at your disposal for exploration is the well-known hook that allows you to reach the top of buildings or trees, giving you strategic advantage over enemies. However, you should also use the grappling hook when fighting enemies as a gap-closer mechanism. Another great moment to use it is when enemies shooting at you from afar. Pull them toward you with the hook to have a proper fight.
- Find your way by using the Detector - Usually the maps in the game offer you more than just one possibility when it comes to reaching out to enemies or traversing an area. But, sometimes, ladders are hidden in dark places. To help you find them, you can use the Detector a type of radar that shows the enemies near you. By using it, they also make ladders glow on the screen.
- Assassinate enemies when you can - Although you have the chance to play the role of the noble samurai who faces enemies without fear, you should always try to sneak to the enemies’ back and assassinate them first to save time. Attacking enemies with assassination techniques means an instant kill for weak enemies or losing a large portion of life if you attack stronger enemies, like Formidable Foes.
- Turn the auto-collect option on - To craft consumables or upgrade your gear, you need materials found in the many areas you visit. Instead of having to press a button every time you want to collect materials, you can activate the auto-collect option in the Controls tab in the System menu. With this option turned on, you just need to walk/ride close to the node to collect the materials.
Enjoy your time with Rise of the Ronin!