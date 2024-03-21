Rise of the Ronin guides, tips and tricks

Rise of the Ronin is the new PlayStation 5 exclusive title set in 19th century Japan, where your character follows and affects the changes in the country as they try to succeed in a personal endeavor.

Developed by Team Ninja, the studio behind other action-role playing games such as Nioh and Wo Longo, Rise of the Ronin focuses on giving you a giant world to explore and many possibilities on how to approach combat. Create your character and master the combat style you prefer to thrive in a world painted by blood.

Considering the size of this game and the number of systems it has, tackling it without guidance might be overwhelming to many. To assist you in exploring this game, we’ve listed all of our Rise of the Ronin guides below. We also selected some Rise of the Ronin tips and tricks to make your life easier.

Before you start checking the guides, keep in mind that some of them may contain spoilers.

Now, in case you’re still considering whether you should start this new adventure, check Eurogamer’s Rise of the Ronin review.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings