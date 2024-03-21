As you take part in missions set in an important moment in the history of Japan in Rise of the Ronin, you have the chance to go beyond the main objective of each quest. You can test your skills by finding and defeating Formidable Foes.

There are many types of enemies in Rise of the Ronin, from American soldiers to wolves. Facing as many as you can is a good way to practice your combat skills and familiarize yourself with the different combat styles that enemies use. For those players who are willing to spend more time in missions and want to hone their skills, hunting down Formidable Foes is a solid choice.

The missions and contexts Formidable Foes appear vary. In this guide, we explain what Formidable Foes are, how to find them, and we show an an example of how to find the Formidable Foes in Rise of the Ronin.

On this page: Formidable Foes explained

Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises Formidable Foes locations

Formidable Foes in Rise of the Ronin explained Formidable Foe is a specific type of enemy that you find in some locations and missions in Rise of the Ronin. You can identify them because of the symbol over their heads that has two stripes, but one large and one thin. Defeating them is not necessarily difficult. Although they are stronger units when compared to regular enemies, they are easier than a boss or named enemy. The enemies in the game are split into categories from the regular enemies with one or two thin stripes to the named enemies that are Fugitives, a type of miniboss, or main antagonists who you face during the main quest. With this system, you can evaluate the best course of action when approaching these enemies. Here are some tips to deal with Formidable Foes: Assess the situation and see if there are more enemies with the target.

Look for the weaker enemies (one or two thin stripes) and finish them off first.

If possible, backstab them or use the grappling hook to take a good chunk of their health. Now, to find the Formidable Foes in missions where killing them is the optional objective, you need to think outside of the box and go off the beaten track. Missions have a pretty clear pathing that you need to follow if you want to complete the main objective. However, if you explore the whole region, you will find hidden areas or spots that are accessible outside of the main zone. In the next section, we give you an example of how to look for Formidable Foes.