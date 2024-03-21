Formidable Foes in Rise of the Ronin explained
How to find Formidable Foes to complete optional objectives.
As you take part in missions set in an important moment in the history of Japan in Rise of the Ronin, you have the chance to go beyond the main objective of each quest. You can test your skills by finding and defeating Formidable Foes.
There are many types of enemies in Rise of the Ronin, from American soldiers to wolves. Facing as many as you can is a good way to practice your combat skills and familiarize yourself with the different combat styles that enemies use. For those players who are willing to spend more time in missions and want to hone their skills, hunting down Formidable Foes is a solid choice.
The missions and contexts Formidable Foes appear vary. In this guide, we explain what Formidable Foes are, how to find them, and we show an an example of how to find the Formidable Foes in Rise of the Ronin.
Formidable Foe is a specific type of enemy that you find in some locations and missions in Rise of the Ronin. You can identify them because of the symbol over their heads that has two stripes, but one large and one thin. Defeating them is not necessarily difficult. Although they are stronger units when compared to regular enemies, they are easier than a boss or named enemy.
The enemies in the game are split into categories from the regular enemies with one or two thin stripes to the named enemies that are Fugitives, a type of miniboss, or main antagonists who you face during the main quest. With this system, you can evaluate the best course of action when approaching these enemies.
Here are some tips to deal with Formidable Foes:
- Assess the situation and see if there are more enemies with the target.
- Look for the weaker enemies (one or two thin stripes) and finish them off first.
- If possible, backstab them or use the grappling hook to take a good chunk of their health.
Now, to find the Formidable Foes in missions where killing them is the optional objective, you need to think outside of the box and go off the beaten track. Missions have a pretty clear pathing that you need to follow if you want to complete the main objective. However, if you explore the whole region, you will find hidden areas or spots that are accessible outside of the main zone. In the next section, we give you an example of how to look for Formidable Foes.
Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises Formidable Foes locations
The Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises mission is unlocked after you complete the Your Reward is in the Cave quest.
To get to the cave, you need to first arrive at Ishikawa as you work on 'The Bridge to Yokohama' quest. Part of the mission requires you to defeat a group of thugs that have taken over a small village. Once this part is complete, the village chief sends you to a cave where the bandits kepp their loot.
After leaving the cave, the Eccentric Ronin, an NPC you meet during the quest, invites you to help him in dealing with the bandit chief.
Once the mission begins, there is no specific order to follow when it comes to defeating the Formidable Foes. You need, however, to kill the three of them before fighting the bandit chief.
You can find the first Formidable Foe right at the beginning of the mission. Follow the path in front of you, climb the stairs, but, instead of crossing the gate, go left. You will find a short path that will lead you to a small area where one of the Formidable Foes is.
Now, to find the second Formidable Foe, you need to get back to the gate and follow the path, taking care of the enemies in this initial area. Keep forward and you eventually reach some stairs that take you to a larger building. In one of the rooms inside the building, you can find the Formidable Foe you’re looking for.
There are a few enemies in the same room, so be careful. To fight this Formidable Foe, you can enter the building and try to lure enemies to finish them off. You can climb the ceiling, enter the building through a hole, and attack them from above or you can go around the building and open the door to the exact room where this enemy is. Because there is more than one path to enter the building, it’s up to you the strategy you will utilize to approach this enemy.
The third Formidable Foe is on the opposite side of the building where you find the second one. To reach where they are, go to the stairs as shown in the image below and use the grappling hook. You will find a second grappling hook interaction point in a tree between the initial building and the new area. Cross over to find the last Formidable Foe.
After defeating all three, you can fight the bandit chief and complete the quest.