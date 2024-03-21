How to respec and unlock respecing in Rise of the Ronin

Creating your character and deciding the build you’re running is a big moment in Rise of the Ronin and the game enforces, but the game encourages experimentation by offering you the possibility to respec.

Like many other games with progression systems based on levels and skill trees, in Rise of the Ronin you have the chance to customize the character you play with. The combination of skills and attributes determines how you approach combat in the game as well as the tools available to you.

Since it’s difficult to predict if a combination of skills will be effective or if you will the ending result, Rise of the Ronin has a respec system. In this piece, you learn how to respec and how to unlock respecing in Rise of the Ronin.

How to unlock respecing in Rise of the Ronin Before you can start tinkering with your character, you need to unlock the respeccing system of the game. To do so, you need first to progress through the main quest to unlock the longhouse. After visiting the Pleasure District for the first time during the Follow Your Blade Twin quest, Ryoma Sakamoto invites you to check the longhouse. Visit the location indicated on the map to unlock the place where you can respec. Longhouses work as safe places where you can meet characters you have established bonds with, talk to them and give them gifts. In addition, you can store items and even change the appearance of your equipment and character.