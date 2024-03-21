How to earn Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin

You can find two different currencies in Rise of the Ronin and the most valuable one is the Silver Coins.

Completing most types of content in Rise of the Ronin rewards you with regular money which you can use to buy materials, weapons, and armors. There are, however, special items that you can only buy with Silver Coins and because of that, earning large amounts of it is not easy.

In this guide, we explain the best way to earn Silver Coins and what you can buy with them in Rise of the Ronin.

Best methods to earn Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin There are three ways for you to earn Silver Coins in the game. First, by completing Ronin, Bond, or Grass Roots Missions, you’re rewarded with a few Silver Coins alongside other items. Considering that running all the missions available on the map has other advantages, like leveling up your character, this is a win-win situation. The second method you can utilize is sending your Pilgrim Dog to catch you some money. At the beginning of your time in Yokohama, you unlock the Pilgrim Dog, a system that allows you to send a dog to pilgrimage with a certain amount of money. After some hours, the dog will be back and the rewards you earn depend on how much money you put into their bag. In most cases, the Pilgrim Dog always come back with a few Silver Coins, so it’s worth always sending them as soon as they are back. The last method is to complete the photography challenges in the game’s map. After you complete the Locating the Camera Mission, camera symbols will appear on the map. By visiting these locations and taking a picture of the correct subject, you earn some rewards and Silver Coins are some of them.