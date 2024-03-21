How to earn Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin
Here’s all you need to know about this special currency in Rise of the Ronin.
You can find two different currencies in Rise of the Ronin and the most valuable one is the Silver Coins.
Completing most types of content in Rise of the Ronin rewards you with regular money which you can use to buy materials, weapons, and armors. There are, however, special items that you can only buy with Silver Coins and because of that, earning large amounts of it is not easy.
In this guide, we explain the best way to earn Silver Coins and what you can buy with them in Rise of the Ronin.
On this page:
Best methods to earn Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin
There are three ways for you to earn Silver Coins in the game. First, by completing Ronin, Bond, or Grass Roots Missions, you’re rewarded with a few Silver Coins alongside other items. Considering that running all the missions available on the map has other advantages, like leveling up your character, this is a win-win situation.
The second method you can utilize is sending your Pilgrim Dog to catch you some money. At the beginning of your time in Yokohama, you unlock the Pilgrim Dog, a system that allows you to send a dog to pilgrimage with a certain amount of money.
After some hours, the dog will be back and the rewards you earn depend on how much money you put into their bag. In most cases, the Pilgrim Dog always come back with a few Silver Coins, so it’s worth always sending them as soon as they are back.
The last method is to complete the photography challenges in the game’s map. After you complete the Locating the Camera Mission, camera symbols will appear on the map. By visiting these locations and taking a picture of the correct subject, you earn some rewards and Silver Coins are some of them.
What to buy with Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin
Considering how rare Silver Coins are, the items you can exchange them for are usually pretty good, ranging from weapons and armors to furniture and even mounts to ride. To find the exact type of item you’re looking for, you need to talk to the specific NPCs to see what they are selling.
For mounts, you can visit the Stable NPC found in some places in the game. These characters sell horses as well as the special equipment you can use on them to increase their stats and get secondary effects as well.
The Black Marketeer and Trader are NPCs you find in many locations - even in rooms before boss fights - sell you a considerable number of items. They usually have good pieces of equipment for you to buy using Silver Coins. You can buy furniture, the Brush Kit that you need to respec, and gifts to give to characters you have established bonds with.
The last three characters who exchange items for Silver Coins are the Photographic Studio, Cat Collecting, and Officer NPCs. By talking to them, you can see what items they have to offer. Among them are great pieces of equipment and furniture. Another great type of item they usually sell is the Treatesis, consumables that give you Skill Points or Rare Skill Points, depending on the type.
Good luck farming Silver Coins in Rise of the Ronin!